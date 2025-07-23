Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 11:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Discovery Global Management exits SpiceJet, sells 2.2% stake for ₹119 crore

Discovery Global Management exits SpiceJet, sells 2.2% stake for ₹119 crore

The transaction was executed at an average price of ₹38.14 apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹118.82 crore

Spicejet

The US-based Discovery Capital Management through its affiliate Discovery Global Opportunity (Mauritius) Ltd offloaded 3,11,53,621 shares, representing a 2.20 per cent stake in Gurugam-based SpiceJet, as per the bulk deal data on the BSE. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Global macro hedge fund Discovery Capital Management on Wednesday exited SpiceJet by selling its entire 2.2 per cent stake in the domestic carrier for₹ 119 crore through an open market transaction.

The US-based Discovery Capital Management through its affiliate Discovery Global Opportunity (Mauritius) Ltd offloaded 3,11,53,621 shares, representing a 2.20 per cent stake in Gurugam-based SpiceJet, as per the bulk deal data on the BSE.

The transaction was executed at an average price of ₹38.14 apiece, taking the total deal value to ₹118.82 crore.

Meanwhile, Plutus Wealth Management bought 2.45 crore shares or 1.73 per cent stake in SpiceJet for ₹93.39 crore.

 

The shares were picked up at an average price of ₹38.12 apiece.

Following the stake buy, Plutus Wealth Management's holding in SpiceJet rose to 4.44 per cent from 2.71 per cent.

Details of other buyers of SpiceJet shares could not be ascertained on the bourse.

SpiceJet rose 5.75 per cent to close at ₹40.29 apiece on the BSE.

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court dismissed a plea of KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran seeking damages of over ₹1,300 crore from SpiceJet in a long-standing share transfer dispute.

A bench of Justices P S Narasimha and A S Chandurkar upheld the Delhi High Court's order of May 23 dismissing their plea on grounds of delay.

KAL Airways and Kalanithi Maran had initially sought damages of over ₹1,300 crore during the arbitration proceedings.

Maran and KAL Airways were former promoters of SpiceJet.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 11:26 PM IST

