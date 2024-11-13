Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based SaaS company Floik to boost AI capability

Coimbatore-based Kovai.co, a leading enterprise software and business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specialising in revenue growth solutions, announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Floik, a Bengaluru-based business-to-consumer (B2C) SaaS company.
This strategic move aims to enhance the capabilities of Kovai.co's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered knowledge management software, Document360. Floik's interactive demos, videos, and guides will be integrated into Document360 to expand its industry-leading knowledge base features, benefiting its more than 2,500 global customers.
Floik, an Elevation Capital-backed platform developed over two years, enables companies to create interactive product demos and guides. These tools help users navigate software features seamlessly, enhancing user adoption and experience. Floik has gained significant traction in the SaaS industry, serving over 8,000 users globally.
With this acquisition, Kovai.co seeks to further elevate its knowledge management offerings by integrating Floik’s interactive demo and guide capabilities directly into the Document360 platform, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer success.
"Integrating Floik’s capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation," said Saravana Kumar, chief executive officer, Kovai.co. "Floik’s interactive tools will allow our users to deliver a more engaging and impactful experience, empowering end-users to truly understand and leverage our software’s capabilities. We also anticipate a 35 per cent year-on-year revenue increase in our knowledge management category."
“We are excited to accelerate Floik’s mission to democratise knowledge management and software adoption by joining hands with Kovai.co,” said Vartika Bansal, founder and chief executive officer, Floik.
To ensure continuity in product development and customer support, six dedicated Floik staff, instrumental in its development, have joined Kovai.co. The team, led by Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, Floik’s founder, will continue to enhance the product’s functionality and support its deployment across Document360’s extensive global customer base.