Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based SaaS company Floik to boost AI capability

Kovai.co acquires Bengaluru-based SaaS company Floik to boost AI capability

This strategic move aims to enhance the capabilities of Kovai.co's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered knowledge management software

AI

With this acquisition, Kovai.co seeks to further elevate its knowledge management offerings. Image: Shutterstock

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 13 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Coimbatore-based Kovai.co, a leading enterprise software and business-to-business (B2B) software-as-a-service (SaaS) company specialising in revenue growth solutions, announced on Wednesday the acquisition of Floik, a Bengaluru-based business-to-consumer (B2C) SaaS company.
 
This strategic move aims to enhance the capabilities of Kovai.co's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered knowledge management software, Document360. Floik's interactive demos, videos, and guides will be integrated into Document360 to expand its industry-leading knowledge base features, benefiting its more than 2,500 global customers.
 
Floik, an Elevation Capital-backed platform developed over two years, enables companies to create interactive product demos and guides. These tools help users navigate software features seamlessly, enhancing user adoption and experience. Floik has gained significant traction in the SaaS industry, serving over 8,000 users globally.
 
 
With this acquisition, Kovai.co seeks to further elevate its knowledge management offerings by integrating Floik’s interactive demo and guide capabilities directly into the Document360 platform, reinforcing its commitment to innovation and customer success.
 
"Integrating Floik’s capabilities into Document360 aligns perfectly with our vision of creating a robust knowledge management solution that goes beyond traditional documentation," said Saravana Kumar, chief executive officer, Kovai.co. "Floik’s interactive tools will allow our users to deliver a more engaging and impactful experience, empowering end-users to truly understand and leverage our software’s capabilities. We also anticipate a 35 per cent year-on-year revenue increase in our knowledge management category."
 
“We are excited to accelerate Floik’s mission to democratise knowledge management and software adoption by joining hands with Kovai.co,” said Vartika Bansal, founder and chief executive officer, Floik.
 
To ensure continuity in product development and customer support, six dedicated Floik staff, instrumental in its development, have joined Kovai.co. The team, led by Vidyasankar Krishnamurthy, Floik’s founder, will continue to enhance the product’s functionality and support its deployment across Document360’s extensive global customer base.

Also Read

Doctor, Medicine, Medical

India's pharma sector set for 9.6% CAGR, reaching $55 bn by 2030: Report

Zoho

SaaS major Zoho Corporation announces an updated 'CRM For Everyone'

Dalal Street, Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex falls 650 pts to 78,000; Nifty at 23,650; Realty, Metal, Auto drag

Under Donald Trump, Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy will serve in informal advisory roles.

Musk and Ramaswamy to join Trump's DOGE initiative to reshape US governance

NTPC ipo

NTPC Green Energy IPO: GMP intact ahead of opening; top details from RHP

Topics : SaaS technology SaaS industry Bengaluru artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 13 2024 | 1:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayJharkhand Assembly Election Phase 1 LIVEPro Kabaddi League LIVEMarket TodayBusiness Standard BFSI Summit 2024 LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon