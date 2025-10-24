Blackstone to invest ₹6,200 crore for 9.99% stake in Federal Bank

Friday, October 24, 2025 | 10:34 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
The investment will be made via a preferential issue on a private placement basis, under which the bank will issue 272.97 million warrants

Subrata Panda
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 24 2025 | 10:31 AM IST

Kochi-based private sector lender Federal Bank on Friday announced that New York-based alternative asset manager Blackstone will invest Rs 6,196.51 crore in the bank through its affiliate Asia II Topco XIII Pte. Ltd.
 
The investment will be made via a preferential issue on a private placement basis, under which the bank will issue 272.97 million warrants, each convertible into one fully paid-up equity share of face value Rs 2, at a price of Rs 227 per share (including a premium of Rs 225).
 
Upon full conversion, Blackstone will hold a 9.99 per cent stake in the bank, subject to regulatory and shareholder approval.
 
 
Warrant structure and payment terms 
The warrants will have an 18-month tenor from the date of allotment and may be exercised in one or more tranches.

Blackstone will pay 25 per cent of the issue price upfront, with the remaining 75 per cent due at the time of conversion. Any unexercised warrants will lapse at the end of the tenure, and the amount paid will be forfeited.
 
The bank’s board has also approved a special right for Blackstone to nominate one non-executive director on the board, provided it exercises all warrants and continues to hold at least 5 per cent of the bank’s paid-up capital.
 
Following the announcement, Federal Bank shares rose 1.12 per cent to Rs 229.90 on the BSE.
 
EGM on November 19 
Federal Bank, which does not have a promoter and whose shares are entirely publicly held, has called an extraordinary general meeting (EGM) on November 19, 2025, via video conferencing to seek shareholder approval for the preferential issue and the board nomination right.
 
The record date for e-voting has been fixed as November 12, 2025, the bank said in a filing.
 
Foreign interest in Indian banking on the rise 
The deal comes amid a spate of foreign investments in Indian private sector banks.
 
Last week, Emirates NBD announced a $3-billion investment for a 60 per cent stake in RBL Bank, the largest foreign investment in India’s private banking space.
 
Earlier this year, Japan’s SMBC acquired a 24 per cent stake in Yes Bank, while Abu Dhabi’s International Holding Co. PJSC bought 42 per cent of Sammaan Capital for nearly $1 billion.
 
In another major deal, Warburg Pincus and the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) invested $877 million in IDFC FIRST Bank, signalling sustained global interest in India’s financial sector.
 

