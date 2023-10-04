L&T's middle east order book swells with Saudi Arabia's construction boom

In September, Larsen & Toubro (L&T)'s hydrocarbon division undertook a multi-city walk-in hiring drive spanning three domestic locations and one international — the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. This recruitment effort aligns with the significant portion of L&T’s order book stemming from the Middle East.

As of June, L&T reported an outstanding order book of Rs 4.12 trillion, with Rs 1 trillion of these orders originating from the Middle East. This considerable share is largely due to the construction surge in Saudi Arabia, as indicated by company executives and industry insiders. In comparison, at the onset of FY20, the Middle East accounted for 11.4 per cent of L&T’s total order book of Rs 2.94 trillion.

By 2023, L&T secured a position among the top EPC contractors in the Middle East, as cited by local media outlets. Localising offices, staff, and establishing strategic partnerships may have enhanced L&T's foothold in the region. To address funding needs, L&T has also explored non-Fund Based (NFB) limits in these markets.

Anup Sahay, Executive Vice President – Corporate Strategy and Special Initiatives at L&T, attributes their success to a localised approach. He highlights factors such as establishing local offices to be closer to clients, senior manager placements to gauge market and client expectations, and forming alliances with local business groups.

Company data reveals that, on average, over 10,000 personnel have been deployed in the Middle East over the past three years for various projects.

A 2023 Deloitte report on the GCC construction market states that contracts worth approximately $94 billion were awarded in 2022. This marked a year-on-year decrease of over $20 billion. Despite this overall dip, Saudi Arabia stands out. With contracts nearing $54 billion, Saudi's project market now surpasses those of other GCC states combined.

L&T is strategically positioned in this promising segment, procuring orders across metros, transmission lines, water resources, gold ore processing, oil and gas, and renewable energy, predominantly from Saudi Arabia.

However, challenges persist. Sahay acknowledges issues related to manpower, particularly the work visa process and deployment timelines. Some countries impose nationality-based employment caps, which can hinder establishing a diverse workforce. The availability of skilled labour also poses a challenge for L&T's vast Rs 4 trillion order book. To address this, Sahay mentions increased mechanisation, automation, and offsite production, supplemented by the in-house creation of specialised construction and installation equipment.

The Deloitte report also raises concerns about the potential overheating of the Saudi projects market due to supply chain pressures and the heightened demand for basic materials and logistics.

Beyond the Rs 1 trillion orders reported from the Middle East up to June 2023, L&T is purportedly slated to handle a $3.9 billion package for Saudi Aramco's expansion at the Jafurah unconventional gas production project in Saudi Arabia. However, this order win remains undisclosed by L&T.

L&T's ambition in the region remains robust. Sahay expressed the company's interest in railway and new port development projects associated with the India-Middle East-Europe Corridor, recently unveiled at the G20 Summit. He stated, "We await clarity on the project scope and scale."