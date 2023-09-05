Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close
Sensex (0.23%)
65780.26 + 152.12
Nifty (0.24%)
19574.90 + 46.10
Nifty Midcap (1.06%)
40253.60 + 423.25
Nifty Smallcap (0.64%)
5830.90 + 37.10
Nifty Bank (-0.10%)
44532.15 -46.15
Heatmap

Holistic, unified growth the guiding principles for India says PM Modi

'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas' the guiding principles for India heading into the G20 Summit

PM Narendra Modi

PM Narendra Modi (Photo: PTI)

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2023 | 6:34 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the key goals of the summit and its aim heading into the international gathering with MoneyControl. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for inclusive, holistic, and unified growth within the country.
 
Principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam
 
PM Modi reiterated the importance of the theme and the agenda of the upcoming summit and how it was universally welcomed. The theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future," aims to find a way for countries to unite and work collaboratively to combat major global issues. Curbing inflation, tackling climate change and creating more fiscally responsible policies are among the priorities of the upcoming summit.
 

Also Read

G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more

As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda

Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7

Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda

As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems

Gyanvapi management opposes ASI plea for more time to complete survey

20 software tools will soon be ready for Law Enforcement Agencies: Official

Mini-India to come alive at G20 International Media Centre: I&B min on G20

Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Check vrat timing, fasting rules, bhog and more

Ram Janmbhoomi Trust shares photos of under-construction Ram Temple in UP

In the interview, PM Modi stated their approach of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" was used to guide the country over the last nine years. As it has yielded positive results, this has also been the Centre's approach to global relations and the guiding principles for the G20 Summit.
 
Voice of the developing world
 
PM Modi emphasised that the Troika (Indonesia, India, and Brazil) this year were all developing countries. The Troika at the G20 summit comprises the current, previous and incoming presidencies of the grouping. The Prime Minister added that the Troika can "amplify the voice of the developing world". Moreover, India is also working to advance the interests of countries not represented by the G20, specifically the countries of the African Union.
 
The Prime Minister had also proposed G20 membership of the African Union at this summit. Adding that the move would be "a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance."
 
Human-centric growth
 
In the excerpts released by MoneyControl, PM Modi stated that India's growth is "clean and green", attributing it to the "human-centric approach". According to the Prime Minister, this growth can be replicated in other countries and further the Global South's interests.

Topics : Narendra Modi G20 summit G20 economies Indonesia Brazil India BS Web Reports

First Published: Sep 05 2023 | 6:33 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesTop Headlines TodayStocks to Watch TodayGold - Silver PricesTeachers' Day 2023 wishesICC World Cup TicketsIRFC Share PriceGST Collection10 Best Side Hustles in 2023

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billionAlibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in MizoramCM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi todayCM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon