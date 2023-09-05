Holistic, unified growth the guiding principles for India says PM Modi

Ahead of the G20 summit in Delhi, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about the key goals of the summit and its aim heading into the international gathering with MoneyControl. The Prime Minister emphasised the need for inclusive, holistic, and unified growth within the country.

Principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam

PM Modi reiterated the importance of the theme and the agenda of the upcoming summit and how it was universally welcomed. The theme of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam," or "One Earth, One Family, One Future," aims to find a way for countries to unite and work collaboratively to combat major global issues. Curbing inflation, tackling climate change and creating more fiscally responsible policies are among the priorities of the upcoming summit.

Also Read G20 Summit: Delhi police's advisory; check restrictions, routes, and more As India gears up to host G20 Summit in New Delhi, here's what's on agenda Ahead of G20 Summit in Delhi, PWD to conduct dry run from September 1-7 Ahead of G20 summit, India dodges mixing human rights with climate agenda As G20 leader how India is ensuring quality of traditional medicine systems Gyanvapi management opposes ASI plea for more time to complete survey 20 software tools will soon be ready for Law Enforcement Agencies: Official Mini-India to come alive at G20 International Media Centre: I&B min on G20 Krishna Janmashtami 2023: Check vrat timing, fasting rules, bhog and more Ram Janmbhoomi Trust shares photos of under-construction Ram Temple in UP

In the interview, PM Modi stated their approach of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas" was used to guide the country over the last nine years. As it has yielded positive results, this has also been the Centre's approach to global relations and the guiding principles for the G20 Summit.

Voice of the developing world

PM Modi emphasised that the Troika (Indonesia, India, and Brazil) this year were all developing countries. The Troika at the G20 summit comprises the current, previous and incoming presidencies of the grouping. The Prime Minister added that the Troika can "amplify the voice of the developing world". Moreover, India is also working to advance the interests of countries not represented by the G20, specifically the countries of the African Union.

The Prime Minister had also proposed G20 membership of the African Union at this summit. Adding that the move would be "a just, fair, more inclusive and representative global architecture and governance."

Human-centric growth

In the excerpts released by MoneyControl, PM Modi stated that India's growth is "clean and green", attributing it to the "human-centric approach". According to the Prime Minister, this growth can be replicated in other countries and further the Global South's interests.