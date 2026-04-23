Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has bagged a contract from Oberoi Realty for the construction of seven high-rise residential towers in Gurugram.

The project has been bagged by the buildings and factories business vertical of L&T, the company said in a filing to BSE.

The vertical has also bagged many other orders in the domestic market, including for construction of proving ground (testing place) from an international company in Haryana.

The facility will boost testing infrastructure for vehicles embedded with latest technology. Besides the proving ground, the scope includes finishing works and external development relevant to the facility.

The deal size of the orders was not disclosed by the company.

The company's buildings and factories vertical possesses domain knowledge, expertise and experience in delivering EPC solutions across segments such as, hospitals, public spaces, airports, data centre, residential buildings, commercial spaces and factories.

Larsen & Toubro is a $30 billion Indian multinational engaged in engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing, and services, operating across multiple geographies.