Home / Companies / News / L&T secures land in Gujarat for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

L&T secures land in Gujarat for green hydrogen, ammonia projects

The government is actively promoting green hydrogen as a clean energy source, with initiatives like National Green Hydrogen Mission and pilot projects focused on its use in transportation

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

Larsen & Toubro had announced the incorporation of L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd for the development of green hydrogen projects.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday said it has secured a land in Kandla, Gujarat for development of green hydrogen and green ammonia projects.

The government is actively promoting green hydrogen as a clean energy source, with initiatives like National Green Hydrogen Mission and pilot projects focused on its use in transportation.

Addressing the shareholders, company's Chairman & Managing Director S N Subrahmanyan said L&T has made significant advances in emerging clean energy segments, particularly green hydrogen and small modular reactors (SMRs).

Electrolyser manufacturing is already in progress, giving the company a first-mover advantage in Green Hydrogen, he said.

"A landmark development was the regulatory approval from US Department of Energy for the transfer of SMR technology to India. With L&T figuring among the only three eligible Indian companies for this, this signals the formal start of our SMR journey empowering us to lead the commercialisation of nuclear energy in the country.

 

Although we set off with global partners for both green hydrogen and SMRs, our long-term goal is to develop proprietary technology, manufacture core equipment, and deliver cost-effective, innovative solutions tailored for emerging markets," he said.

Land has been secured in Kandla, Gujarat, for manufacturing green hydrogen and green ammonia units, he said adding that L&T is also capable of executing EPC projects in green hydrogen, ammonia and methanol globally.

Earlier, Larsen & Toubro had announced the incorporation of L&T Green Energy Kandla Pvt Ltd for the development of green hydrogen projects.

Hydrogen produced through the electrolysis of water and powered by renewable energy, is known as green hydrogen.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 10:48 PM IST

