Thursday, February 20, 2025 | 03:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Hiranandani Group enters Pune market with Rs 7,000 crore JV project

Hiranandani Group enters Pune market with Rs 7,000 crore JV project

The company will develop a 105-acre integrated township in Hinjewadi, Pune

Niranjan Hiranandani, CMD, Hiranandani Communities

Niranjan Hiranandani said that this connectivity directly addresses the aspirational living demands of migrating talent. | File Photo

Prachi Pisal Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 20 2025 | 3:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hiranandani Group today announced its entry into the Pune market with a joint development project with an estimated revenue potential of Rs 7,000 crore. The total investment for the land asset of 105 acres is valued at Rs 2,000 crore.
 
The company will develop a 105-acre integrated township in North Hinjewadi, Pune, in collaboration with Krisala Developers, using a 50:50 revenue-sharing model. The project will be developed under the integrated township policy, which includes residential, commercial, and retail developments.
 
As part of the deal, the investment in the first phase of the development is estimated at approximately Rs 500 crore, with a projected turnover pegged at approximately Rs 2,100 crore. The first phase spans an area of 30 acres with a minimum potential of delivering 3 million square feet (msf) of real estate spaces.
 
 
The land asset is owned by the Hiranandani Group and was initially planned for sale. However, the company opted for a joint venture, and the deal was facilitated by Colliers India, a professional services company specialising in commercial real estate services, engineering consultancy, and investment management.
 
The proposed development comprises apartments, villa plots, branded residences, and recreational amenities.

Also Read

PremiumNiranjan Hiranandani

Rising interest rates, prices hurt real estate demand: Hiranandani Group MD

House of Hiranandani

Hiranandani to invest Rs 3,200 cr to redevelop 5 Mumbai housing societies

share market closing

Stock Market Highlights: Sensex sheds 203 points, Nifty at 22,913; Smallcap shares outperform

Aiims Bhubaneswar

CBI conducts raids at Aiims Bhubaneswar over alleged recruitment scam

ipo market listing share market

Swasth Foodtech IPO off to a good start; subscription rises 2x, GMP up 26%

 
Niranjan Hiranandani, chairman of Hiranandani Group, said, “Mega infrastructure projects are establishing crucial last-mile connectivity between Mumbai and Pune, invigorating the dynamic Mumbai metropolitan region (MMR) and Pune real estate markets. This connectivity directly addresses the aspirational living demands of migrating talent. Pune’s real estate sector is experiencing robust growth, propelled by its booming IT hubs, outstanding connectivity, and an influx of skilled professionals. The seamless connection between these two major business cities has opened unprecedented opportunities for real estate development.”
 
According to Anarock Research, in 2024, housing sales in Pune dropped by 6 per cent to 81,090 units. The city sold the second-highest number of units among the top seven Indian cities.
 
The company stated that it is open to exploring the Pune market with feasible opportunities to expand and collaborate in the future.

More From This Section

investment

Krones to build Rs 315 cr manufacturing plant in Karnataka, create 550 jobs

Coal

Hydropower firm SJVN to expand its lone coal project in Bihar: Chairman

Air India

Air India, Lufthansa expand codeshare, add 60 routes across India, Europe

Patanjali

Big relief for Patanjali Foods as SC quashes Rs 186 crore tax demand

Adani

Adani Portfolio posts double-digit growth, record Ebitda till Dec 2024

Topics : Hiranandani Real Estate Mumbai Pune

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 20 2025 | 3:50 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayDelhi CM Rekha Gupta Oath Ceremony LiveMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs Bangladesh LIVE SCOREHP Telecom India IPOCBSE Class 10 Science Paper AnalysisList of chief ministers of Delhi
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon