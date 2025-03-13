Thursday, March 13, 2025 | 02:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / L&T signs pact with ACWA Power to build desalination plant in Saudi Arabia

L&T signs pact with ACWA Power to build desalination plant in Saudi Arabia

The water and effluent treatment business of L&T won the order in a joint venture with Lantania of Spain

Larsen & Toubro

The plant will serve as a drinking water source for Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Baha regions. Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 13 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Thursday said it has entered into a pact with ACWA Power, a developer in the Middle East, to build a desalination plant in Saudi Arabia.

The water and effluent treatment business of L&T won the order in a joint venture with Lantania of Spain.

The project's scope includes design, procurement, construction, testing and commissioning of a seawater reverse osmosis desalination plant, L&T said in a statement.

The plant will serve as a drinking water source for Makkah Al-Mukarramah and Al-Baha regions, benefiting about one million population.

This is the second desalination order that L&T has received in Saudi Arabia in the recent past and it strengthens the company's presence in the Middle East.

 

This large order underscores the company's resolve to expand its regional footprint across all neighbouring and business-conducive geographies. Contracts worth Rs 2,500-5,000 crore are categorised as large orders by the company.

L&T is a $27 billion Indian multinational enterprise engaged in engineering, procurement and construction projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies.

First Published: Mar 13 2025 | 2:07 PM IST

