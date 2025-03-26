Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 05:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / L&T wins largest contract ever as QatarEnergy awards one worth over $4 bn

L&T wins largest contract ever as QatarEnergy awards one worth over $4 bn

L&T said QatarEnergy LNG has awarded an Ultra Mega Offshore Contract for North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4) to the engineering entity

Larsen & Toubro

Photo: Shutterstock

Amritha Pillay Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Wednesday announced it has won its largest order ever, without disclosing the amount, which sources pegged at above $4 billion.
 
In its press note, L&T said QatarEnergy LNG has awarded an Ultra Mega Offshore Contract for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4) to the engineering entity.
 
“Making it the largest single contract ever received by L&T,” the note said. L&T does not disclose the exact order value; however, it offers a range, and ultra mega contracts refer to those above Rs 15,000 crore in value.
 
S N Subrahmanyan, chairman and managing director, L&T, said, “Securing QatarEnergy LNG's Ultra Mega Offshore Contract—the largest single order in our history—is a landmark achievement. This prestigious project strengthens our global energy portfolio while supporting Qatar's energy security objectives.” The scope of work encompasses the engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes. 
 

Also Read

Larsen & Toubro

L&T bags biggest order till date for offshore units from QatarEnergy LNG

Larsen and Toubro (L&T)

L&T-Cloudfiniti partners with three AI startups to drive digital innovation

Engineering conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Tuesday informed the exchanges that it has received a ‘limited notice to proceed' (LNTP) from NTPC for setting up thermal power plants worth over Rs 15,000 crore.

L&T shares rise 3% on ₹12,000 crore fundraise; Up 10% in five sessions

Larsen & Toubro

L&T board approves nearly Rs 12,000 crore debt-based fundraising plan

Premiumrobotic, bullet train, AI, Technology

From robots to AI, technology drives progress in bullet train project

 
As of December, L&T’s outstanding order book was at Rs 5.64 trillion, its highest ever. For the December 2024-ended quarter, L&T won new orders worth Rs 1.16 trillion, also its all-time quarterly high. About 60 per cent of the orders L&T won in the first nine months of the current financial year were from the international market, where West Asia dominates.
 
In September 2023, L&T won two packages related to Saudi Aramco’s Jafurah unconventional gas production project in Saudi Arabia of combined value of $3.9 billion, its largest ever back then.
 
Until last week, between January 1 and March 19, L&T reported new order wins of at least Rs 18,000 crore to the stock exchanges, lower than the at least Rs 45,500 crore worth of orders it reported for the same period a year back. The latest win may, however, change this comparison. L&T reports order wins in a range of value; the above values refer to the lower end of the band. In its media call in January, L&T senior executives had maintained their previous guidance of 10 per cent growth in order inflow expected for full year FY25. 
 

More From This Section

real estate

Birla Estates sells homes worth Rs 3K cr via its Gurugram project

Share purchase, agreement, deal

Dollar Tree to sell Family Dollar for $1 billion to private equity firms

JSW Infrastructure

JSW Infra closes pipeline biz purchase from JSW Utkal Steel for Rs 1,617 cr

Adani Group

Adani Group eyes Jaiprakash Associates acquisition by insolvency route

Reliance

Reliance pauses buying of Venezuelan oil after Trump authorises 25% tariff

Topics : Larsen & Toubro (L&T) Qatar energy sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold Silver Price TodayLatest LIVE newsRR vs KKR Pitch ReportCBSE 12 Accountancy Question Paper 2025 Analysis SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableIPL 2025 Schedule
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon