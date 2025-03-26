Wednesday, March 26, 2025 | 12:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
L&T bags biggest order till date for offshore units from QatarEnergy LNG

L&T bags biggest order till date for offshore units from QatarEnergy LNG

L&T secures largest order till date from QatarEnergy LNG to commission two offshore compression complexes

Larsen & Toubro

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) | Photo: Shutterstock

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

Larsen & Toubro (L&T) has secured an offshore contract from QatarEnergy LNG for the North Field Production Sustainability Offshore Compression Project (NFPS COMP 4), the company said in an exchange filing on Wednesday. The contract has been classified by 'ultra mega,' L&T's highest classification. While the exact amount has not been disclosed, orders falling under this classification start at Rs 15,000 crore, making it the largest single order in L&T’s history.
 
Chairman and Managing Director SN Subrahmanyan called the contract a "landmark achievement," which would significantly strengthen the company's global energy portfolio.
 
"Securing QatarEnergy LNG's Ultra Mega Offshore Contract—the largest single order in our history, is a landmark achievement... I thank QatarEnergy LNG for placing their trust in L&T to deliver this complex and strategically important project. We look forward to setting new benchmarks in project execution that will reinforce Qatar's position as a global LNG leader," he said.  ALSO READ | DLF acquires nearly 50% stake in DLF Urban from GIC for Rs 497 crore
 
 

L&T-QatarEnergy LNG contract details

The contract encompasses engineering, procurement, fabrication, installation, and commissioning of two offshore compression complexes. These complexes will include:
  • Living quarters for operational personnel
  • Flare platforms
  • Interconnected bridges
  • Other associated offshore structures
 
The platforms will be located approximately 80 kilometres off the northeast coast of Qatar, reinforcing the country’s position as a global leader in liquefied natural gas (LNG) production.  ALSO READ | BluSmart's big bet: Major restructuring, CEO exit and a ₹315 cr fleet deal
 

QatarEnergy LNG

QatarEnergy LNG (formerly Qatar Liquefied Gas Company Limited or Qatargas) is the LNG producing arm of QatarEnergy, Qatar’s state-owned petroleum company. It was established in 1984, it is one of the world’s largest LNG producers, which operates 14 LNG trains with a total annual production capacity of 77 MTPA. QatarEnergy is looking to expand its operations. The North Field East (NFE) and North Field South (NFS) expansion projects will add six new LNG mega trains, increasing Qatar's total liquefaction capacity from 77 MTPA to 126 MTPA.

First Published: Mar 26 2025 | 12:50 PM IST

