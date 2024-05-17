Business Standard
Larsen and Toubro bags multiple orders for buildings, factories business

The company has bagged a project from the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, for constructing a medical college and hospital campus in Kolkata on a design and build mode

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its buildings and factories business vertical has bagged multiple orders. (File Image)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 17 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Engineering and construction conglomerate Larsen & Toubro (L&T) on Friday said its buildings and factories business vertical has bagged multiple orders.
The company has bagged a project from the Institute of Neurosciences Kolkata, for constructing a medical college and hospital campus in Kolkata on a design and build mode.
This involves a 605-bed hospital and a medical college. The project is to be executed in two phases over a period of 60 months.
The scope of work includes civil structure and external development works.
L&T's Buildings and factories business has also received several add-on orders.
Larsen & Toubro is a 27 billion dollar Indian multinational enterprise engaged in Engineering, Procurement, and Construction (EPC) projects, hi-tech manufacturing and services operating across multiple geographies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 17 2024 | 12:36 PM IST

