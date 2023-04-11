Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction





As per the earlier schedule, it was to be held on April 11.

The decision for the new date of April 26 was taken in the Committee of Creditors meeting held on Tuesday, sources said.

The major concern of the bidders is the compliance of the resolution plan with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Request for Resolution Plan (RFRP) guidelines. In the first round of the auction, the Hinduja Group firm submitted the bid post-auction date.

According to the sources, the bidders who have confirmed their participation in the second round of auction are IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group, Torrent Investment and Singapore-based Oaktree.



The Committee of Creditors (CoC) also has to incorporate the Supreme Court order in the Challenge Mechanism, the sources added.

This post-auction bidding is being contested by Torrent Investment in the Supreme Court as it was the highest bidder.

The deadline to complete the resolution process of Reliance Capital has been extended multiple times in the past.

Meanwhile, the Administrator has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the extension of the deadline for completion of the resolution process to May 30.



The RBI appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the firm.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29, 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.



The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).

Reliance Capital is the third large non-banking financial company (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).