close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Lenders of Reliance Capital fix Apr 26 as new date for second auction

As per the earlier schedule, it was to be held on April 11

Press Trust of India
Reliance Capital

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 11 2023 | 8:54 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Lenders of debt-ridden Reliance Capital (RCap) have fixed April 26 as the new date for the second auction.

As per the earlier schedule, it was to be held on April 11.
 
The decision for the new date of April 26 was taken in the Committee of Creditors meeting held on Tuesday, sources said.
 
According to the sources, the bidders who have confirmed their participation in the second round of auction are IndusInd International Holdings Ltd (IIHL) of Hinduja Group, Torrent Investment and Singapore-based Oaktree.
 
The major concern of the bidders is the compliance of the resolution plan with the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC) and Request for Resolution Plan (RFRP) guidelines. In the first round of the auction, the Hinduja Group firm submitted the bid post-auction date.
 
This post-auction bidding is being contested by Torrent Investment in the Supreme Court as it was the highest bidder.
 
The Committee of Creditors (CoC) also has to incorporate the Supreme Court order in the Challenge Mechanism, the sources added.
 

Also Read

WPL auction: Smriti Mandhana goes to Royal Challengers for Rs 3.4 cr

IPL 2023 Auction: Here's a look at which team retained, released whom

IPL Mini Auction 2023: Five players who will rake in the moolah in Kochi

IPL Auction 2023: Slots to fill, purse remaining of each team before D-Day

IPL Auction 2023 Highlights: Curran costliest at Rs 18.5 Cr, CSK get Stokes

Fintech firm BankBazaar.com plans to go public in next 12-18 months

Edtech unicorn PhysicsWallah appoints Sumit Rewri as PW OnlyIAS CEO

Blackstone secures $30.8 billion for latest global real estate fund

Titagarh Wagons-Bhel consortium to build 80 sleeper Vande Bharat trains

MSME lending will be our focus this year: Godrej Capital CEO Manish Shah

Meanwhile, the Administrator has also moved the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for the extension of the deadline for completion of the resolution process to May 30.
 
The deadline to complete the resolution process of Reliance Capital has been extended multiple times in the past.
 
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on November 29, 2021, superseded the board of Reliance Capital in view of payment defaults and serious governance issues.
 
The RBI appointed Nageswara Rao Y as the administrator in relation to the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of the firm.
 
Reliance Capital is the third large non-banking financial company (NBFC) against which the central bank has initiated bankruptcy proceedings under the Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (IBC).
 
The other two were Srei Group NBFC and Dewan Housing Finance Corporation (DHFL).
 
The central bank subsequently filed an application for initiation of CIRP against the company at the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal.
 
In February last year, the RBI-appointed administrator invited expressions of interest for the sale of Reliance Capital. 
Topics : Reliance Captial | Reliance Industries | auction

First Published: Apr 11 2023 | 8:54 PM IST

Latest News

View More

MG Motor to launch Comet EV in India on April 19; check details here

Electric Cars, EV
2 min read

IBA reaching out to start-ups for funding needs, says DPIIT official

startups
2 min read

ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel selects IBM for cloud-powered transformation

Cloud, Cloud Services, Cloud Computing
1 min read

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Image
3 min read

Airbus first-quarter deliveries drop as supply woes extend into new year

Image
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Results preview: India Inc likely to report highly profitable Q4

Corporate earnings, profit, earnings, company earnings
4 min read

All you need to know about Amul vs Nandini battle in poll-bound Karnataka

Amul
5 min read

Billionaire Shapoor Mistry's SP group weighs $2 billion asset sales: Report

Shapoor Mistry Chairman, SP Group
3 min read

Indian startups move court to stop Google's new in-app billing system

startups, funding, business
2 min read

Milky way: Beyond Amul vs Nandini, dairy brands that dominate their states

milk
5 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon