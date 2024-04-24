Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

LIC cautions public against misleading social media ads using brand name

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LIC asked its policyholders and the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such advertisements

Life Insurance Corporation

It asked the public to report URL links of such fraudulent advertisements on LIC's official social media accounts.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2024 | 9:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) on Wednesday cautioned the public against certain individuals/entities engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on social media platforms by misusing the image of senior officials and the brand name and logo of the company.
In a post on X (formerly Twitter), LIC asked its policyholders and the public to exercise caution and verify the authenticity of any such advertisements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"It has come to our attention that certain individuals and/or entities are engaging in fraudulent advertising practices on various social media platforms by misusing the image of our senior official/s or ex-officials, our brand logo, and our brand name without our consent in an unauthorised manner. We wish to alert the public in regard to such deceptive activities," LIC said in a public caution notice.
It asked the public to report URL links of such fraudulent advertisements on LIC's official social media accounts.
"We will pursue appropriate legal action and those found engaging in fraudulent activities using our brand without authorisation," LIC said, adding that it is committed to ensuring that policyholders and general public are not misled by such deceptive advertising practices.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : LIC Social Media

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2024 | 9:55 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Silver Price TodayVodafone Idea Share PriceRealme Narzo 70 seriesIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon