Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIC expects income tax refund of Rs 25,464 cr in Q4, says chairman

The state-owned insurer last week reported a 49 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 9,444 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 against Rs 6,334 crore in the year-ago period

Siddhartha Mohanty

Siddhartha Mohanty, Chairman, Life Insurance Corporation of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation of India has received an income tax refund order of Rs 25,464 crore, and it is likely to be realised during the current quarter, its chairman Siddhartha Mohanty said.
Last month, the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), Income Tax Department, issued intimation for a refund of Rs 25,464.46 crore. The refund is related to interim bonuses to policyholders in the past seven assessment years.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are pursuing the matter, and we are hopeful of getting a refund from the Income Tax Department during this quarter itself," Mohanty said during the post-result interaction.
During the quarter, he said, the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) would be launching more new products, including child protection.
In the third quarter, LIC launched Jeevan Utsav, Index Plus and some more products, helping it to increase the value of new business (VNB) margin levels to 16.6 per cent.
The refund is likely to boost the bottom line of the corporation in the fourth quarter.
The state-owned insurer last week reported a 49 per cent jump in net profit to Rs 9,444 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 against Rs 6,334 crore in the year-ago period.
Its net premium income improved to Rs 1,17,017 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 1,11,788 crore in the same period a year ago.
LIC's total income also rose to Rs 2,12,447 crore in the latest December quarter compared to Rs 1,96,891 crore in the year-ago period.
The LIC board has approved an interim dividend of Rs 4 per equity share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY24.
The profit for the nine months that ended December 2022 was Rs 22,970 crore is not comparable since it included an amount of Rs 4,542 crore (Net of Tax) pertaining to the accretions on the Available Solvency Margin for the last quarter of 2021-22, which was transferred from Non-Par fund to shareholders account on September 30, 2022, Mohanty had said.

Also Read

Sahara-Sebi refund account may be transferred to govt, says report

NCLAT stays insolvency of Coffee Day Global till next hearing on Sep 20

Panel proposes rebate for passengers on cancelled rides on Uber, Ola

Errors in ITR filing to extra audits: Why your ITR refund may be delayed

No pension, PF for I-T, GST tribunal members under amended tribunal rule

APSEZ secures top rank in climate actions, environmental performance

Govt reviewing FDI flow from China in Paytm Payments Services: Report

Inox Wind eyes profit in coming quarters amid market upswing: INOXGFL

Xiaomi says India's scrutiny of Chinese firms unnerves suppliers: Report

Rs 750 cr stuck in Qatar projects due to delays in payments: Voltas CEO

The total premium income for the nine-month period ended December 31, 2023, was Rs 3,22,776 crore compared to Rs 3,42,244 crore a year ago.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Life Insurance Corporation Life Insurance Corporation of India LIC tax refunds Income Tax department

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2024 | 5:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayArticle 370 TrailerLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayBharat Ratna AwardHappy Chocolate Day 2024Zomato Share PriceICC U19 World Cup 2024 FinalBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon