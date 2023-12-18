Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

LIC sells 2% stake in Dixon Technologies; shareholding drops to 3%

Dixon Technologies India Limited reported a 2% decrease in holding from 5.012% to 3% during the period from April 20, 2022 to December 15, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 5877.65

Dixon Technologies, phone circuit, phone

Photo: Bloomberg

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) of India's shareholding in Dixon Technologies India Limited has decreased from 2,997,913 to 1,794,395 equity shares, a drop from 5.012 per cent to 3 per cent of the paid-up capital, the company said in a BSE filing.

Dixon Technologies, the country’s largest home-grown electronics manufacturing services (EMS) player, has a market cap of Rs 37,634.46 crore. The company reported a 2 per cent decrease in holding from 5.012 per cent to 3 per cent during the period from April 20, 2022 to December 15, 2023 at an average cost of Rs 5,877.65. The company's nature of consideration is an open market sale.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Last month, Dixon Technologies committed a cumulative production value of Rs 48,000 crore in six years and was declared eligible under the reworked production-linked incentive (PLI) scheme for IT products. Following this, the company, which applied for the PLI scheme through Padget Electronics, will account for a seventh of the additional production value of Rs 3,50,000 crore which the Centre said has been committed collectively by 27 eligible companies in six years.

Sunil Vachani, managing director of Dixon Technologies, said, “We had applied under the hybrid domestic category."

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd reported a 47 per cent rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 113.36 crore for the second quarter ended in September 2023. The company's revenue from operations increased 27.83 per cent to Rs 4,943.18 crore, as against Rs 3,866.77 crore in the year-ago period. 

Also Read

Stock of this EMS player hit 52-week high today; stock up 41% in 6 months

Valuation hurdle, competition may cap upside for Dixon Technologies

Dixon to make smartphones, other related products for Xiaomi at Noida plant

Tata Technologies IPO: Details of public offer opening on November 22

Tata Technologies IPO: Check price band, bidding period, and other details

GMR receives Rs 3,215-crore term loan for Vizag International Airport

Goldman Sachs ramps up credit business in India, targets rich diaspora

Sembcorp signs deal with Japanese firms to export green ammonia from India

Ambuja Cements to invest Rs 6,000 crore in renewable power projects

SpiceJet shows interest in acquiring bankrupt carrier Go First: Report

Topics : Dixon Technologies (India) Dixon Technologies Dixon BSE BS Web Reports Markets Equity earnings

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 18 2023 | 1:38 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveDelhi Air QualitySovereign Gold Bond 2023-24 Tranche IIIGold Silver Price TodayApple iMac M3 ReviewDawood Ibrahim HospitalisedIPL 2024 AuctionBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPLICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi League 2023Pro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon