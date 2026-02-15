Sunday, February 15, 2026 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Lodha Developers buys 80% stake in Pune-based SRPL for ₹294 crore

Lodha Developers buys 80% stake in Pune-based SRPL for ₹294 crore

Lodha Developers will acquire 80 per cent equity stake in SRPL and the cost of acquisition is ₹294.07 crore

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

Realty firm Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired an 80 per cent stake in Pune-based Solidrise Realty for ₹294 crore, as part of its expansion plan.

Mumbai-based Lodha Developers Ltd is one of the leading real estate companies in the country. It sells properties under Lodha brand.

In a regulatory filing on Saturday, the company said it has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire stake in Solidrise Realty Pvt Ltd (SRPL).

Lodha Developers will acquire 80 per cent equity stake in SRPL. The cost of acquisition is ₹294.07 crore.

SRPL will become a subsidiary of the Lodha Developers.

SRPL is into real estate business in Pune, the filing said.

 

Last month, Lodha Developers reported a 1 per cent increase in consolidated net profit to ₹956.9 crore in the third quarter of this fiscal year.

Its net profit stood at ₹944.4 crore in the year-ago period.

Total income rose to ₹4,775.4 crore in the October-December period of the 2025-26 fiscal year from ₹4,146.6 crore in the corresponding period of the preceding year.

Lodha Developers Ltd has acquired 5 land parcels in Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, and Bengaluru in the October-December quarter to develop projects, which have an estimated sales value of nearly ₹34,000 crore.

It acquires land parcels through outright purchases as well as forming partnerships with landowners to create a strong pipeline of future projects.

Lodha Developers has developed more than 100 million sq ft area so far.

It has a strong presence in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), Pune, Bengaluru housing markets. It recently entered the Delhi-NCR residential market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Feb 15 2026 | 1:38 PM IST

