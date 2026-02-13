Puravankara posts ₹58 crore net profit in Q3FY26, revenue up 231%

Bengaluru-based real estate developer Puravankara Ltd reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 58.48 crore for the third quarter of fiscal 2026 ended in December, compared to a loss of Rs 93.73 crore in the same period last year. The company said the turnaround reflects a sharp recovery, driven by improved execution, timely project completions and tighter operating discipline.

The company noted that the strong quarterly performance has substantially offset a significant portion of the cumulative losses incurred in the previous two quarters. Those losses were largely attributed to handover delays in H1FY26, stemming from regulatory transitions, including the implementation of e-Khata and changes in building by-laws.

Further, the realtor clocked a net revenue of Rs 1,104.06 crore in Q3FY26 against Rs 334.20 crore in Q3FY25, up 231 per cent year-on-year (YoY). Its revenue from operations stood at Rs 1,069.31 crore in Q3FY26, up 236 per cent YoY.

Ashish Puravankara, managing director, Puravankara Limited, said, “The return to profitability in Q3 reflects the underlying strength of our business and the momentum we are building across execution, sales and cash flows. Improved realisations and timely project deliveries have translated into strong revenue growth and a meaningful recovery in profitability. The strong performance in Q3 has materially offset the impact of the earlier loss-making quarters, marking a clear inflection point in our earnings trajectory.”

Further, Puravankara said that with healthy collections and strong revenue visibility from ongoing projects, the company is well positioned to pursue disciplined growth while continuing to strengthen its balance sheet.

The company reported an increase in customer collections by 22 per cent year-on-year to Rs 1,140 crore, reflecting stronger cash conversion and improved operating efficiency.

For the first nine months of FY26, total project revenue stood at Rs 2,305 crore, up 51 per cent year-on-year, while customer collections increased 8 per cent to Rs 3,045 crore. Operating cash inflows during the period were Rs 3,504 crore, marking a 9 per cent rise over the previous year and resulting in a cash operating surplus of Rs 755 crore for 9MFY26. The company has consistently generated a cash operating surplus on a quarter-on-quarter basis.

“The expansion of our development pipeline enhances long-term growth visibility in high-demand urban micro-markets. Going forward, our focus will remain on calibrated launches, execution-led delivery and consistent cash flow generation, while maintaining a disciplined approach to capital allocation and portfolio expansion,” Puravankara added.

In addition, during Q3FY26, sales value grew 17 per cent YoY, supported by sustained demand across key markets and strong price realisations. In the quarter, about 1,116 homes were handed over, covering 1.23 million square feet.

During 9MFY26, Puravankara expanded its development pipeline by adding over 12.7 million square feet of potential developable area, with an estimated gross development value of around Rs 13,900 crore. The additions span key markets such as Bengaluru and Mumbai, strengthening the company’s medium- to long-term growth visibility.