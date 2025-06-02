Looking at further improvements in 4G subscriber base: Vi CEO Moondra

Vodafone Idea (Vi) CEO Akshaya Moondra on Monday said that the company will look at further improvements in its 4G subscriber base in the future.
The telecom operator is aiming to roll out 5G services in India and stabilise its debt financing position.
However, the company continued to lose subscribers to competitors Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel, ending the fourth quarter with 198.2 million total subscribers and a net loss of 1.6 million users. This was an improvement from a loss of 5.2 million users in the previous quarter.
Speaking at the post-quarter earnings call, Moondra said the company is “actively remaining engaged with lenders to secure debt financing.”
On May 30, Vi announced that its board had approved raising ₹20,000 crore through a further public offering (FPO), private placement, or other permissible modes.
The company had earlier filed a plea with the Supreme Court to waive its dues with the government after banks refused to extend further loans. The apex court rejected the appeal.
Regarding the financing position, Moondra said the company will need bank funding to complete its projected 4G coverage expansion.
He added that the conversion of dues into equity had helped advance discussions with lenders. The telecom operator will also continue to engage with the government over relief on telecom dues.
He further informed shareholders that licence and spectrum dues owed to the government stood at ₹76,000 crore as of the end of March.
The debt-laden company has, however, narrowed its losses by 6.61 per cent in the fourth quarter of FY25 to ₹7,166 crore, with gross revenue growth remaining modest at 3.83 per cent to ₹11,014 crore.