LTIMindtree appoints Venugopal Lambu as CEO, succeeding Debashis Chatterjee

Debashis Chatterjee, or DC as he is colloquially known in the industry, took over the reins of LTIMindtree in November 2022 after the merger of Larsen & Toubro firms L&T Infotech and Mindtree

LTIMindtree's rivals have also seen changes at the top in the past few years. | File Image

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

LTIMindtree, India's sixth-largest IT firm, said on Friday that former president Venugopal Lambu would return as CEO after a two-year stint at Randstad Digital, to replace Debashis Chatterjee, whose term ends in November. 
Lambu will join as CEO designate with immediate effect and is appointed for a five-year term, the company said in a statement. He will be based in London. 
He was president of LTIMindtree's global markets business for three years until 2023 before leaving to helm the tech arm of staffing giant Randstad. 
Debashis Chatterjee, or DC as he is colloquially known in the industry, took over the reins of LTIMindtree in November 2022 after the merger of Larsen & Toubro firms L&T Infotech and Mindtree. 
 
LTIMindtree had considered Chief Operating Officer Nachiket Deshpande and President Sudhir Chaturvedi for the CEO role.

Chaturvedi abruptly exited the company earlier this week. 
LTIMindtree's rivals have also seen changes at the top in the past few years. 
Wipro was the latest when it promoted company veteran Srini Pallia to the top job last April. 
Market leader Tata Consultancy Services too elevated insider K Krithivasan to CEO in 2022 after Rajesh Gopinathan quit abruptly, while Infosys veteran Mohit Joshi took over as Tech Mahindra CEO in December 2023.  (Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.) 

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

