Monday, October 27, 2025 | 08:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / LTIMindtree strengthens large-deal momentum with new $100-mn contract

LTIMindtree strengthens large-deal momentum with new $100-mn contract

The multi-year contract strengthens LTIMindtree's large-deal momentum as IT firms focus on cost optimisation and efficiency-led growth in a cautious spending climate

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree | File Image

Shivani Shinde Bengaluru
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 8:18 PM IST

Listen to This Article

LTIMindtree said it has signed a $100-million multi-year deal with a US chemicals company, continuing its momentum of winning large contracts in a sluggish macroeconomic environment.
 
As part of the deal, LTIMindtree will deliver comprehensive IT services, encompassing core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution.
 
The engagement is designed to drive intelligent efficiencies leveraging AI, automation, and streamlined processes, while enabling cost optimisation, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to enhance service delivery and achieve strategic outcomes.
 
“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector. We’re committed to delivering measurable outcomes through technology, agility, and deep domain expertise,” said Venu Lambu, Chief Executive Officer and Managing Director, LTIMindtree.
 
 
Company builds on strong pipeline of large IT contracts

Also Read

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree wins $100 mn deal from US chemicals and polymers firm

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree inks $100 mn multi-year deal with US-based chemicals major

dividend stocks today

Dividends: LTIMindtree, IRFC, 7 other stocks to watch as markets reopen

Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director, L&T Technology Services (LTTS)

LTTS expects headcount drop in third quarter as more work gets automatedpremium

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree Q2 revenue, margins beat estimates; Analysts turn bullish

 
The company has bagged several large deals this fiscal, helping it sustain growth amid a tight spending environment. It won a contract worth about Rs 792 crore from India’s income tax department for the PAN 2.0 project. It also secured a $450-million project with an agribusiness customer for seven years to implement an AI-powered operating model to deliver application management, infrastructure support, and cybersecurity services.
 
Earlier this month, LTIMindtree bagged another deal from a media and entertainment company valued at $580 million.
 
Mid-tier IT firms benefit from efficiency-driven deal trends
 
IT services providers are banking on mid- and large-sized cost-take-out and efficiency improvement deals at a time when discretionary spending has been weak. Customers are focusing on tightening their budgets and prioritising cost savings over investment in new-age technologies.
 
Mid-tier companies stand to gain in this environment as they are often more aggressive in pursuing deals at margins that are difficult for larger firms to maintain.
 

More From This Section

Supreme Court, SC

Supreme Court allows Centre to reconsider Vodafone Idea's AGR dues issue

JK Tyre

JK Tyre & Industries Q2 profit jumps 64% on rural demand, GST boost

Amazon

Amazon exceeds $20 bn ecom exports target from India, eyes $80 bn by 2030

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer distributors told to halt targets over unresolved issues

Indian Oil

Indian Oil reports ₹7,817 cr net profit in Q2FY26, revenue up 3.9%

Topics : LTIMindtree Indian IT services firms IT Industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 8:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayJungle Raj in BiharMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekLenskart IPOReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon