Monday, October 27, 2025 | 07:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / JK Tyre & Industries Q2 profit jumps 64% on rural demand, GST boost

JK Tyre & Industries Q2 profit jumps 64% on rural demand, GST boost

JK Tyre continues to supply the US from its Mexico base while awaiting outcomes from ongoing trade negotiations

JK Tyre

Photo: Company website

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 7:35 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After six quarters, JK Tyre & Industries on Monday posted a 64 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit at Rs 221 crore for the second quarter of the financial year 2026 (Q2FY26), while revenue from operations grew by 11 per cent to Rs 4,011 crore.
 
The net profit grew on the back of rural demand picking up along with raw material prices stabilising and GST rationalisation.
 
Sequentially, net profit grew by 34 per cent, with revenue also increasing by 4 per cent.
 
Raghupati Singhania, Chairman and Managing Director, said, “JK Tyre performed well in Q2FY26, supported by the growth momentum. Domestic markets registered a growth of 15 per cent in volumes driven by a notable uptick across segments.”
 
 
Exports for the company grew 13 per cent across the Middle East, Europe, Latin America, Brazil, and Mexico, as the company diversified away from the US market, which now contributes 3 per cent of total turnover. JK Tyre continues to supply the US from its Mexico base while awaiting outcomes from ongoing trade negotiations.

Also Read

JK Tyre

JK Tyre Q2 results: Net profit up 62% at ₹227 crore on strong revenue

BSE, NSE, STOCK MARKETS

Q2 results today: Adani Energy, Raymond, JK Tyre among 44 firms on Oct 27

MRF Tyres

Tyre makers expect H2 FY26 rebound on festive demand, rural recovery

JK Tyre

JK Tyre Q1 results: Net profit down 25% at ₹163.35 cr on high input cost

JK Tyre

JK Tyre shares gain 6% after posting Q4 results; Check all details here

 
Looking ahead, JK Tyre expects double-digit growth for FY26, supported by steady demand in domestic and export markets. Raw material prices are also expected to remain range-bound, with no immediate plans for price hikes. Replacement demand remains strong with 22 per cent growth in truck tyres and 16 per cent in passenger tyres, aided by improved infrastructure and rural sentiment.
 
“GST 2.0 is indeed a very progressive step; it will go a long way in boosting demand and ultimately economic growth,” Singhania added.
 
The company is also expanding its product portfolio to include 20–22-inch passenger tyres, aligning with the shift toward SUVs and larger vehicles, while smaller-car tyre demand is also seeing a revival post-GST reform.
 
The company also reported that both its subsidiaries, Cavendish (India) and Tornel (Mexico), witnessed a significant improvement in performance in Q2, which contributed to the overall results.
 
The results were announced after market hours. The company’s share rose by 0.1 per cent, ending the day’s trade at Rs 412.2 per share on the BSE.

More From This Section

Amazon

Amazon exceeds $20 bn ecom exports target from India, eyes $80 bn by 2030

Tata Consumer

Tata Consumer distributors told to halt targets over unresolved issues

Indian Oil

Indian Oil reports ₹7,817 cr net profit in Q2FY26, revenue up 3.9%

VIL says keen to work with DoT to protect 200 mn users after SC AGR order

VIL says keen to work with DoT to protect 200 mn users after SC AGR order

LTIMindtree

LTIMindtree wins $100 mn deal from US chemicals and polymers firm

Topics : JK Tyre Q2 results Tyre industry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 7:24 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayMotilal Oswal Sector of the WeekBrigade Hotel SharesReliance Meta AI Joint VentureGold-Silver Price TodayITC Hotels Q2 ResultsITC Hotels Target PriceUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon