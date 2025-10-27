Monday, October 27, 2025 | 04:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LTIMindtree inks $100 mn multi-year deal with US-based chemicals major

LTIMindtree inks $100 mn multi-year deal with US-based chemicals major

The partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency using artificial intelligence, automation, and process optimisation

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 4:28 PM IST

LTIMindtree has announced a multi-year deal worth over $100 million with a leading US-based manufacturer of chemicals and polymers, according to a company filing.
 
Under the agreement, LTIMindtree will provide end-to-end information technology (IT) services, including core business applications, infrastructure operations, end-user support, software asset governance, and project execution.
 
The partnership aims to enhance operational efficiency using artificial intelligence (AI), automation, and process optimisation, the company said.
 
“This win reinforces LTIMindtree’s position as a trusted transformation partner focused on AI-centric growth in the chemicals and energy sector,” said Venu Lambu, chief executive officer and managing director, LTIMindtree.
 

Cost reduction, consolidation in focus

The deal focuses on cost reduction, vendor consolidation, and continuous innovation to strengthen the client’s digital transformation journey.

“This partnership underscores our shared commitment to building a future-ready IT ecosystem powered by innovation, efficiency, and excellence,” said Ramesh Kannan, chief business officer-energy and utilities, LTIMindtree.

LTIMindtree Q2 results

Earlier this month, LTIMindtree reported stronger-than-expected quarterly results, driven by robust growth in its key banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI) segment.
 
The company’s net profit rose 12 per cent, while consolidated revenue climbed 10.2 per cent, beating analyst estimates of ₹12.77 billion and ₹102.37 billion, respectively. Additionally, the company's revenue from the US, which contributes about 75 per cent, increased 3.6 per cent during the same period.

Topics : LTIMindtree Dealbook Chemicals BS Web Reports

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 4:21 PM IST

