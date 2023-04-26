L&T Tech Services sees 20% FY24 revenue growth, posts profit beat in Q4



LTTS recorded a net profit of Rs 310.9 crore for the fourth quarter (Q4) of FY23 — an increase of 18 per cent, compared with the same period a year ago. Engineering services company L&T Technology Services (LTTS) has ended 2022-23 (FY23) with a net profit of Rs 1,174.1 crore — up 22 per cent, compared with the previous year. The company expects a 20 per cent growth in US dollar constant currency (CC) for 2023-24 (FY24) amid global macroeconomic uncertainties.



For the full FY23, the company bagged $990 million in CC revenue — an increase of 15.8 per cent against its revenue guidance of 15 per cent. The technology firm has also reported a record highest earnings before interest and tax margin of 18.5 per cent in FY23. The board has recommended a final dividend of Rs 30 per share for FY23. Revenue from operations grew 19.4 per cent year-on-year to Rs 2,096.2 crore, with strong growth in key verticals of transportation, plant engineering, and industrial products. However, revenue from North America, which has a share of 60.2 per cent in total revenue, dipped 1.4 per cent sequentially.



“Our bets on electric autonomous connected vehicles, next-generation connectivity, digital products and manufacturing, artificial intelligence and medical technology will take off for us. We have differentiated assets, and that will help us as we move forward,” he added. “We are negotiating several deals and the pipeline is fairly strong. The number of deals we have signed in total contract value (TCV) in FY23 is similar to last year. We have ended the year with our five key segments doing very well, which I feel will be good for us for next year,” Amit Chadha, chief executive officer and managing director, LTTS, told Business Standard.

Also Read LTTS: Recent acquisition of SWC overhang dents investor sentiment Infosys Q3 growth may be muted on higher furloughs; PAT may rise 9-15% YoY L&T Technology Q4 net profit rises 18.1%, dividend of Rs 30/share declared TCS Q4 review: Near-term growth to moderate, demand levers intact: Analysts HCL Tech Q4 preview: Weak software segment to drag profit by 4-9% QoQ Bajaj Finance Q4 net up 30% to Rs 3,158 cr on robust net interest income SBI Life Q4 Results: Profit rises 15%, new business premiums rose 27% Bajaj Finance Q4 Results: PAT up 30% YoY; dividend declared at Rs 30/share HDFC Life misses Q4 profit view on higher expenses, PAT rises marginally Sify reports consolidated Q4 profit at Rs 34 mn, revenue up at Rs 8,861 mn



The CC revenue guidance of the firm for FY24 at over 20 per cent is higher than the growth achieved in FY23. Of this, the company expects 10 per cent organic growth. In Q4FY23, the company won a $40-million deal and three $10-million-plus TCV deals. As of March 31, 2023, the patent portfolio of LTTS stood at 1,090, of which 727 are co-authored with its customers and the rest filed by the company.