Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Lupin inks pact with Scope Opthalmics to market eyecare products in Mexico

Lupin inks pact with Scope Opthalmics to market eyecare products in Mexico

The company has signed a distribution agreement with Scope for the registration and marketing of Moist Heat Mask, a Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Cleansing Gel and Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Wipes

Lupin Pharma

Lupin shares on Monday ended 1.41 per cent down at Rs 2,190.20 apiece on the BSE.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 30 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Drug maker Lupin on Monday said it has inked a distribution pact with Ireland-based Scope Ophthalmics to market a product range, indicated for the treatment of various eye conditions, in Mexico.

The company has signed a distribution agreement with Scope for the registration and marketing of Moist Heat Mask, a Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Cleansing Gel and Tea Tree Oil Eyelid Wipes of the Optase range in Mexico.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The products are used for eye conditions like dry eyes, blepharitis and meibomian gland dysfunction (MGD).

"This expansion of our ophthalmology range reinforces our commitment to enhancing vision care for our patients, improving their quality of life," said Fabrice Egros, President Corporate Development and Growth Markets, Lupin.

 

Through the signature of this collaboration with Lupin, Scope is expanding its footprint in Latin America, Scope CEO Tom Freyne stated.

"Mexico is clearly a country of strategic importance for SCOPE where our innovative eyecare products, together with the strong relationships of Lupin amongst Eye Care Professionals as well as its overall credibility in the market, will certainly contribute to the success of both companies," he added.

Lupin shares on Monday ended 1.41 per cent down at Rs 2,190.20 apiece on the BSE.


(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Stock Market, BSE, Nifty, Capital

Lupin share falls over 2% as USFDA issues 3 observations for Pithampur unit

medicine, Drugs

UBS fears slowdown in India, US pharma markets; gives 'Sell' on 4 stocks

Lupin

Lupin shares hit 52-week high: Here's what is fueling the pharma stock

Drugs medicine

Dr Reddy's, Lupin recall products in US due to manufacturing issues: USFDA

market, stocks, stock market trading, stock market

Bajaj Finserv, Lupin, REC: Top picks by Chandan Taparia of MOFSL for today

Topics : Lupin Drug makers in India Drug makers

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 30 2024 | 6:29 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStock Market TodayLatest News LIVEIndia vs Bangladesh LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableKRN Heat Exchanger IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon