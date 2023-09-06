Lupin to sell generic respiratory drugs on Mark Cuban's online pharmacy

Also Read Spiriva approval gives earnings visibility to Lupin; valuations expensive Lupin hits 52-wk high; rallies 7% on US FDA nod for key respiratory drug Contaminated drugs: USFDA uncovers failures in India's pharma factories Sun Pharma Q1 net profit drops 2% YoY, Revenue up 11%; US sales at $471 mn In-home cardio care: Lupin Digital, American College of Cardiology tie up Oyo's India CEO, Europe Head resign ahead of company's public listing Abbott India recalls batches of Antacid Digene gel after DCGI issues alert SC stays K'taka HC order quashing 21,000 cr GST notice against Gameskraft Tata Consumer, Bain in talks with Haldiram promoters to buy majority stake Reliance Retail signs JV with Alia Bhatt's kids wear brand Ed-a-Mamma

India's Lupin Ltd will sell its generic drugs to treat certain respiratory disorders on billionaire investor Mark Cuban's low-cost online pharmacy in the United States, the drugmaker said on Wednesday.The partnership with Cuban-backed Cost Plus Drugs is expected to bolster Lupin's U.S. business, which already accounts for nearly 33% of its 2023 revenue.Lupin plans to sell its generic drug, tiotropium bromide inhalation powder, which is primarily used in treating airflow obstruction in patients with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), on the platform.COPD, also called "smoker's lung", is a potentially deadly disease marked by progressive lung function decline. It is estimated to affect more than 15 million adults in the United States.Cost Plus Drugs is an online pharmacy focused on selling drugs at lower prices by directly tapping manufacturers.Lupin shares closed 1.77% higher.