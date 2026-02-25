Wednesday, February 25, 2026 | 10:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Maharashtra GST Department initiates inspection, search at Lupin office

Maharashtra GST Department initiates inspection, search at Lupin office

The company is extending its cooperation with the officials and providing necessary information and documents, it added

Lupin

Photo: X@LupinGlobal

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Feb 25 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pharmaceuticals firm Lupin Ltd on Wednesday said Maharashtra GST Department has initiated inspection and search at its registered office in Mumbai.

The inspection and search by the department seeking documents related to payment of GST and claim of input tax credit etc started at 11.50 am on February 25, 2026, Lupin said in a regulatory filing.

The company is extending its cooperation with the officials and providing necessary information and documents, it added.

The initiation of this inspection and search doesn't have any impact on the company's financials, operations or other activities, Lupin said.

 

First Published: Feb 25 2026 | 10:20 PM IST

