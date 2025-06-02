MakeMyTrip launches train seat prediction tool to reduce waitlisted fares

In India, train tickets can be booked up to 60 days before departure. But most travellers delay until their travel plans are confirmed, often much closer to the travel date. This unpredictability in booking timing, combined with seat availability issues, leads to waitlisted tickets for nearly 70 per cent of travellers. According to data from MakeMyTrip, 40 per cent of users take several days to complete their bookings, and as confirmed seats often sell out quickly, this results in frustration.
Seat availability is also unpredictable. In April 2025, high-speed trains were sold out around 13 days before the journey. By May, rising demand pushed that window to over 20 days. This shifting pattern makes it tough for travellers to know when they should book to get confirmed seats — even if they know which train they want to take.
To solve this uncertainty, MakeMyTrip has introduced a ‘seat availability forecast’ feature on its platform. This tool uses advanced algorithms to predict when seats on a specific train are likely to sell out, helping travellers make more informed decisions and avoid waitlists.
The tool is built on years of booking data and real-time demand patterns, and aims to help users plan their travel with confidence. The feature is now available on both the MakeMyTrip app and website, integrated directly into the train booking flow.
“We are focussed on our mission to anticipate and address the nuanced needs of Indian rail passengers. Seat availability forecast is a result of that effort, rooted in data science, built to be seamless, and designed to solve a real planning challenge for millions of users. It is a strong addition to our rail stack which helps make train travel more predictable and less stressful across the board,” said Rajesh Magow, co-founder and group CEO, MakeMyTrip.
Additionally, the platform has also rolled out a ‘sold-out alerts’ feature. If a traveller isn’t ready to book right away, this alert system notifies them when seat availability on their selected train drops below a certain level. This early warning gives users a last chance to grab confirmed tickets before they’re gone.