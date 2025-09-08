Monday, September 08, 2025 | 03:47 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Mankind Pharma gets CDSCO nod for Phase 1 trials for novel autoimmune drug

Mankind Pharma has received CDSCO approval to initiate Phase 1 trials of MKP11093, a novel JAK-1 inhibitor for autoimmune disorders, as part of its expanding R&D pipeline

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 08 2025 | 3:44 PM IST

Delhi-based drugmaker Mankind Pharma on Monday announced that it had received approval from the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to initiate a Phase 1 clinical trial of its novel autoimmune drug candidate, MKP11093.
 
The molecule, an orally administered Janus Kinase-1 (JAK-1) inhibitor, is being developed for the treatment of multiple autoimmune disorders, including rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, plaque psoriasis and alopecia.
 
JAK-1 inhibitors are a class of medicines that block the JAK-1 enzyme, which plays a role in signalling pathways that cause inflammation and immune system overactivity in certain autoimmune and inflammatory conditions.
 
The company said the Phase 1 trial is expected to begin shortly and will evaluate the safety, tolerability and pharmacokinetics of MKP11093 in healthy volunteers through single and multiple-ascending dose studies.
 
 
“The development of MKP11093 is a major milestone representing the company’s endeavour to deliver a best-in-class JAK inhibitor that maximises therapeutic potential while addressing the safety concerns associated with conventional approaches,” said Arjun Juneja, chief operating officer at Mankind Pharma.

The announcement comes at a time when Mankind has been building a pipeline of novel therapies, investing Rs 264 crore in research and development (R&D) during FY25.
 
In addition to autoimmune disorders, the company has also been exploring therapies for metabolic diseases such as oncology, diabetes and obesity.
 
This includes first-in-class novel therapeutics for melanoma and lung cancer, as well as the development of molecules that re-energise T cells to sustain anti-tumour activity across solid tumours.
 
Another candidate from its pipeline, MKP10241, has successfully completed Phase 1 studies and is currently undergoing Phase 2 trials for obesity and diabetes.
 
With six R&D centres and a portfolio spanning complex generics, biologics and new chemical entities, the company is seeking to position itself as a future-ready biopharmaceutical player.
 
“Our R&D strategy is focused on expanding our innovation pipeline by developing niche complex molecules, investing in specialty research and scaling capabilities to meet global standards,” Mankind Pharma stated in its annual report for 2024-25.

Mankind Pharma CDSCO drug testing

Sep 08 2025

