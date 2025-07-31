Mankind Pharma Q1 results: Profit dips 17% to ₹445 cr; revenue rises

Mankind Pharma on Thursday reported a 17 per cent decline in consolidated profit after tax (PAT) at ₹445 crore for the June quarter.
The drug maker posted a PAT of ₹538 crore for the April-June quarter of the last fiscal year.
Revenue from operations rose to ₹3,570 crore for the first quarter as compared to ₹2,868 crore in the year-ago period, Mankind Pharma said in a statement.
The company said its board has approved the raising of up to ₹1,000 crore through unsecured funding instruments, including issuance of commercial papers, on a private placement basis, in one or more tranches.
The board also approved interim dividend of Re 1 per share on face value of ₹1 per share for 2025-26.
The company said its board has approved the acquisition of the branded generic business relating to women health portfolio of Bharat Serums and Vaccines Ltd through slump sale on a going concern basis.
Shares of the company on Thursday ended 0.28 per cent down at ₹2,567.75 apiece on the BSE.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)