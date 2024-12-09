MapmyIndia parent scraps plan to invest in outgoing CEO's firm, shares rise

Business Standard
MapmyIndia powers Apple Inc's maps in the country and garners 99 per cent of its revenue from providing map-related services to other businesses

Reuters
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

CE Info Systems, the parent firm of digital maps provider MapmyIndia, said on Monday that it has scrapped plans to invest in a company being set up by its outgoing CEO after receiving investor feedback, with its shares closing 16 per cent higher. 
MapmyIndia powers Apple Inc's maps in the country and garners 99 per cent of its revenue from providing map-related services to other businesses. 
On Nov. 29, CE Info Systems said that CEO Rohan Verma would establish a mapping services company that caters to customers directly after stepping down, with the former set to pick up a 10 per cent stake in the new entity and investing an additional 350 million rupees ($4.13 million). 
 
CE Info Systems did not provide details on the feedback from its investors. 
"MapmyIndia's board has reversed its decision to make any equity or debt investment in the proposed new company," CE Info said in a statement.   
Topics : MapmyIndia Investment global investors

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 4:39 PM IST

