Sunday, February 22, 2026 | 02:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / PM Modi pays tributes to Jayalalithaa, hails her welfare work for TN women

PM Modi pays tributes to Jayalalithaa, hails her welfare work for TN women

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Modi said just a mention of 'Amma' -- as Jayalalithaa was often called -- brings a glow to the faces of the people of Tamil Nadu

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi said the former chief minister was also deeply proud of India's cultural heritage (File Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 22 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday paid glowing tribute to late chief minister of Tamil Nadu J Jayalalithaa, whose birth anniversary falls two days later, saying she lives in the hearts of people for her efforts towards the welfare of women and maintenance of law and order.

In his monthly radio broadcast Mann Ki Baat, Modi said just a mention of "Amma" -- as Jayalalithaa was often called -- brings a glow to the faces of the people of Tamil Nadu.

In India, those who have worked for the welfare of society, those who have prioritised the public in their noble deeds, always remain in the hearts of the people, the prime minister said, paying tributes to the AIADMK leader ahead of her birth anniversary on February 24.

 

Jayalalithaa was one such popular leader, Modi said, adding that he still feels the deep affection the people of Tamil Nadu had for her when he visits the state.

Modi said the country's 'Nari Shakti's' connection with her has been even more special due to her commendable efforts for the "welfare of mothers, sisters, and daughters" and the concrete steps she took to maintain law and order in the state.

Also Read

Modi, Narendra Modi

AI Summit a turning point in how world will use AI: PM Modi in Mann Ki Baat

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi flags off Meerut Metro, Namo Bharat train from UP's Shatabdi Nagar

PM modi, Lula da silva, modi silva, AI summit

'Touched': Brazilian President Lula hails India's cultural hospitality

Modi, Narendra Modi

Modi says HCL-Foxconn OSAT JV marks key step toward chip self-reliance

Modi, Narendra Modi

Centre committed to expansion of rapid rail connectivity across India: Modi

"Amma Jayalalithaa ji lives in the hearts of people across Tamil Nadu. The spirit of patriotism was deeply embedded within her," he said.

Modi said the former chief minister was also deeply proud of India's cultural heritage.

The prime minister also recalled that Jayalalithaa attended two of his swearing-in ceremonies as chief minister in Gujarat, in 2002 and 2012.

"When we were both chief ministers of our respective states, we often discussed topics like good governance. Her thinking was crystal clear and her thoughts were uncluttered. This was a significant characteristic of her," he said.

Many years ago, she invited him to Chennai over lunch on the auspicious occasion of Pongal, Modi said.

"That affectionate gesture will remain unforgettable for me...Her services to the people will always be remembered," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Accident, road accident

5 police personnel killed, 4 injured in SUV-truck collision in Odisha

Jammu and Kashmir Encounter

Terrorist killed after encounter breaks out in J-K's Kishtwar; ops underway

court case, settlement, judge order

Blatant assault on public order: Delhi court on IYC protest at AI Summit

Hydropower project, dam

Odisha okays projects worth ₹44,200 cr, including Adani's hydropower plant

Supreme Court (Photo: Wikipedia)

SC to hear Meta-WhatsApp privacy policy case against CCI order on Monday

Topics : Narendra Modi Tamil Nadu Tamil Nadu elections J Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa Jayalalithaa death

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 22 2026 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEIndia AI Impact Summit Day 4Trump Tariffs Struck DownGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buyDividend Stocks TodayInfosys Investor Day 2026CBSE 12th Physics Paper AnalysisNifty Cement IndexPersonal Finance