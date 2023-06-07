close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

HMSI rolls out industry's first warranty programme for scooter, motorcycle

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has unveiled an extended warranty initiative for all scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250 cc segment

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Honda

Photo: Shutterstock

2 min read Last Updated : Jun 07 2023 | 2:57 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) on Wednesday said it has unveiled an extended warranty initiative for all scooter and motorcycle models up to the 250 cc segment.

The initiative enables customers to acquire an extended warranty within a flexible window of 91 days to ninth year from the date of vehicle purchase, the two-wheeler major said in a statement.

The programme not only grants customers a comprehensive 10-year warranty coverage but also offers renewal options that remain transferable even in the event of a change in ownership, it added.

"Customer satisfaction has always been crucial in the vehicle purchasing process, with after-sales service playing a vital role. As a leading two-wheeler manufacturer, the company aims to surpass customer expectations and set new benchmarks," HMSI Director (Sales & Marketing) Yogesh Mathur stated.

It is the industry's first programme to offer extended warranty coverage of up to 10 years, inclusive of high-value parts, he added.

"This programme will revolutionise customer retention and enhance the overall experience, fostering long-lasting loyalty," Mathur said.

Also Read

Honda Motor announces top management changes its Indian two-wheeler arm

Honda Cars to launch first EV in India within three years: CEO Tsumura

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter sales fall 7% YoY to 3,29,393 units in May

Honda introduces new Activa125, compliant with latest BS-VI norms

Honda Elevate SUV set to make debut in India on June 6, full details here

Pumped storage projects may create 7,000 jobs in Maharashtra: NHPC

Tata Group is India's most valuable brand, Infosys and LIC follow

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run BSNL: Report

Recycling firm Vikas Ecotech plans to raise Rs 100 cr via QIP issue route

KPI Green Energy gets letter of intent for 40 MW hybrid project in Gujarat

The 'Extended Warranty Plus' initiative includes comprehensive coverage for crucial high-value engine components and other essential mechanical and electrical parts.

The initiative offers customers three flexible options: a 3-year policy for vehicles up to 7th year of age, a 2-year policy for vehicles in their 8th year, and a 1-year policy for vehicles in their 9th year.

These options provide coverage for up to 1.2 lakh kilometers for all scooter models and up to 1.3 lakh kilometers for all motorcycle models.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : motorcycle Honda Motorcycles

First Published: Jun 07 2023 | 2:57 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pumped storage projects may create 7,000 jobs in Maharashtra: NHPC

Pumped storage projects in Maharashtra (Photo: PIB)
2 min read

Tata Group is India's most valuable brand, Infosys and LIC follow

tata, tata group
3 min read

Cabinet approves Rs 89,047 crore revival plan for state-run BSNL: Report

bsnl
2 min read

Most Popular

Dividend by top 10 payers more than doubles in FY23; TCS tops the table

Dividend
4 min read

Adani probe: Who really owns India's companies? It's time to find out

Adani Group, Adani
6 min read

Zerodha cofounder Nikhil Kamath to donate 50% of his wealth to charity

Nikhil Kamath, Co-founder and CIO, True Beacon and Zerodha
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateElections 2023

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon