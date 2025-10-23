Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 06:34 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door crosses 100K export milestone globally

Maruti Suzuki's Jimny 5-door crosses 100K export milestone globally

Export of the Jimny 5-door had started in 2023, shortly after its India debut, to more than 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico and Australia, the company said in a statement

Maruti Suzuki

In Japan, where it is exported as 'Jimny Nomade', since January 2025, the model crossed 50,000 orders within days of introduction, it added. (Photo: Reuters)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Maruti Suzuki India Ltd on Thursday said its compact SUV Jimny 5-door has crossed cumulative exports of 1 lakh units from India.

Export of the Jimny 5-door had started in 2023, shortly after its India debut, to more than 100 countries, including Japan, Mexico and Australia, the company said in a statement.

In Japan, where it is exported as 'Jimny Nomade', since January 2025, the model crossed 50,000 orders within days of introduction, it added.

The company said its overall export volumes have been growing year-on-year, crossing 3.32 lakh units in 2024-25 as compared to 2.83 lakh units in 2023-24.

 

"The Jimny has over half a century of heritage, globally. Jimny 5-door crossing the 1 lakh export mark is a proud achievement for Maruti Suzuki," company Managing Director & CEO Hisashi Takeuchi said.

He further said the Jimny, along with 16 other models are exported by Maruti Suzuki and the year-on-year rise highlights India's rise as a hub for world-class automobile manufacturing.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp enters UK market, partners with MotoGB for distribution

Renewable energy, climate

Premier Energies enters transformer manufacturing with 51% Transcon stake

Visa Application

BLS Intl bags visa outsourcing contract from Cyprus embassy in Kazakhstan

BigBasket (Photo: Justdial)

BigBasket logs strong festive sales as electronics category surges 500%

Hyundai Q4 FY25 results, Hyundai profit decline, Hyundai model launch plan, Hyundai FY30 roadmap, HMIL export strategy, Unsoo Kim Hyundai, Hyundai EV India

Hyundai India names Sunil Moolchandani as new national sales head

Topics : Company News Maruti Suzuki Auto sales

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 6:31 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayDividend Stocks TodayIndia v Australia 2nd ODI LIVE ScoreRealme GT8 Series LaunchStock Market Rising TodayGold-Silver Price TodayGreen Card Holders RiskRRP Semiconductor StockUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon