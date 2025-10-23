Thursday, October 23, 2025 | 05:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Hyundai India names Sunil Moolchandani as new national sales head

Hyundai India names Sunil Moolchandani as new national sales head

With over two decades in the automotive sector, Sunil Moolchandani will lead Hyundai Motor India's national sales strategy, dealer performance, and market expansion efforts

Hyundai Motor India, a wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company, is one of the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturers.

Anjali Singh Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 23 2025 | 5:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) has appointed Sunil Moolchandani as Function Head – National Sales as the company looks to strengthen its national sales framework and deepen customer connections across key markets.
 
Extensive industry experience to guide Hyundai’s sales push
 
Moolchandani brings over two decades of experience in the automotive sector and will be responsible for overseeing Hyundai’s national sales strategy, dealer network performance, and market development. The appointment is part of HMIL’s efforts to streamline its sales leadership and reinforce its position across both urban and emerging markets.
 
According to the company, his role will include driving sales performance across retail, institutional and fleet channels while aligning operations with Hyundai’s long-term market strategy. The company said the move reflects its focus on improving coordination between regional and national sales functions to enhance efficiency and market responsiveness.
 
 
Focus on transformation and channel management

Before joining Hyundai, Moolchandani held senior positions across leading automotive and mobility brands, where he was involved in sales transformation, channel management and customer lifecycle initiatives. His previous assignments covered diverse market segments and operational scales, giving him experience in both high-volume and premium product categories. 
 
Automotive industry evolves amid digitalisation and new mobility
 
The appointment comes at a time when automakers are recalibrating their sales and distribution networks amid evolving consumer preferences, digitalisation and a transition towards new mobility solutions. Industry analysts say companies are increasingly focusing on optimising sales structures and leveraging data-driven decision-making to respond faster to market shifts.
 
Hyundai strengthens leadership amid portfolio expansion
 
Hyundai Motor India, a wholly owned subsidiary of South Korea’s Hyundai Motor Company, is one of the country’s largest passenger vehicle manufacturers. The company currently operates a wide dealer network across India and continues to expand its product portfolio, including internal combustion and electric vehicles.
 
The appointment of Moolchandani signals Hyundai’s intent to maintain continuity in its sales operations while adapting to changing market dynamics.

First Published: Oct 23 2025 | 4:49 PM IST

