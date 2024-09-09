Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / Challenge is to develop new-age tech affordably: Maruti MD Takeuchi

Challenge is to develop new-age tech affordably: Maruti MD Takeuchi

The average car price in India has increased rapidly in the last 5-6 years due to new emission regulations and the demand for more spacious and comfortable cars loaded with advanced technology

Hisashi Takeuchi,Hisashi

The auto industry must invest in research and development, leverage its understanding of local market dynamics, and collaborate across the value chain to achieve this balance, he stated. (Photo: PTI)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 09 2024 | 7:44 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Car customers today are asking for feature-loaded cars, and the auto industry's challenge is to develop these new-age technologies at affordable prices in India, Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL) Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Hisashi Takeuchi said on Monday.

The average car price in India has increased rapidly in the last 5-6 years due to new emission regulations and the demand for more spacious and comfortable cars loaded with advanced technology. Therefore, the demand for small cars such as hatchbacks and sedans is decreasing, while that for SUVs has been increasing.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

"The automotive industry is undergoing a transformative shift driven by an increasing demand for comfort, convenience, safety, and adherence to evolving regulations. Customers are seeking feature-loaded, technology-driven experiences," Takeuchi stated in his speech at the annual session of the Automotive Component Manufacturers Association of India (ACMA).
 

"This shift is leading to a significant increase in the penetration of electronics within our vehicles. Our challenge is to develop and offer these new-age technologies at prices that are affordable for the Indian market. The key lies in innovation—finding ways to integrate advanced features without compromising on cost-effectiveness," he added.

The auto industry must invest in research and development, leverage its understanding of local market dynamics, and collaborate across the value chain to achieve this balance, he stated.

"It is imperative that we develop a robust local ecosystem for the electronics industry to become truly self-reliant. This means more than just manufacturing; it involves a holistic approach that includes local testing facilities, enhancing design and development capabilities, and most importantly, investing in our people," he mentioned.

India is emerging as a global hub for auto component sourcing, and the industry exports over 25 per cent of its production annually. "Last year, the auto component industry exported components worth 20 billion dollars. However, this is less than two per cent of global auto industry trade, giving us a huge opportunity to further increase exports," he mentioned.

Also Read

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti Suzuki contributes Rs 3 cr to PM CARES fund for flood relief

Amitabh Kant

48% tax on hybrid cars and 5% on EVs to stay for long: Amitabh Kant

Maruti Suzuki

Maruti slashes prices of Alto K10, S-Presso variants amid drop in sales

Arena Satelite outlet, Maruti Suzuki

Maruti to drive deep into small towns via Arena Satellite showrooms

maruti suzuki arena

Maruti Suzuki cuts price of select Alto K10 & S-Presso modes; details

Topics : Maruti Suzuki Technology Maruti Suzuki India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 09 2024 | 7:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayKolkata rape-murder case LIVEKross IPODead Butt SyndromeOnam 2024 WishesEdtech FundingRahul Gandhi's US VisitBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon