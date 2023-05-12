close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SoftBank offloads 2% stake worth $120 million in Paytm to meet SEBI rules

This was done in a series of open market transactions since Feb 2023 to comply with Sebi's takeover regulations

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
Soft Bank

Soft Bank

3 min read Last Updated : May 12 2023 | 10:48 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Japanese technology investor SoftBank on Thursday informed the stock exchanges that it has sold 2.07 per per cent stake in One97 Communications Limited - the parent entity of fintech firm Paytm. This was done in a series of open market transactions since February 2023 to comply with the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India’s (Sebi) takeover regulations.
"SVF India Holdings (Cayman) has disposed of an aggregate of 13,103,148 equity shares of One 97 Communications Limited in a series of disposals undertaken between February 10, 2023 to May 8, 2023, with the disposal on May 8, 2023 breaching the 2 per cent threshold specified in Regulation 29(2) of the Sebi Takeover Regulations," SoftBank said in a regulatory filing to the stock exchanges.

SVF India Holdings (Cayman) Ltd, a SoftBank entity, has sold 13,103,148 shares between February 10, 2023, and May 8, 2023. This represents about 2.07 per cent of the total shareholding.
As a result of the stake sale, SoftBank's 13.24 per cent stake in Paytm has now reduced to 11.17 per cent. This is around 70,809,082 shares.

The market value of the transaction was not declared in the regulatory filing. But according to the media reports, this could be worth around $120 million.
This comes at a time when SoftBank on Thursday reported a net loss of 970 billion yen ($7.18 billion) for the year ended March 31, compared with a 1.7 trillion yen ($13 billion) loss in the same period a year earlier.

Also Read

Here's why Macquarie has double upgraded Paytm's stock to 'Outperform'

Paytm shares rise 4% ahead of Q4FY23 results; here's what brokerages expect

Paytm slips 10% after nearly 6% equity changes hands on NSE via block deal

Paytm has lost over Rs 1 trillion in market cap since its issue

Risk-reward favourable for Paytm; may rise more than 100% in 1 yr: Analysts

Paytm to forego 3% commission it charges as buyer app on ONDC: Report

Son owes SoftBank $5.2 bn on side deals post losses at Vision Fund unit

Apple to open first online shop in Vietnam in push to emerging market

Zee Media board approves submission of bid to pave way for RBNL takeover

Sebi's Shirpur Gold Refinery order raised before NCLT, may bite Goenkas


The latest results came from huge losses on its investments, called the SoftBank Vision Fund, amid a huge dip in technology shares.
In November 2022,  SoftBank sold around 4.5 per cent stake in Paytm for Rs 1,631 crore through an open market transaction. The Japanese conglomerate had invested $1.6 billion in Paytm in 2017. It offloaded shares worth $220 million at the time of its initial public offering (IPO).

In February this year, China’s Alibaba Group also sold 3.3 per cent stake in Paytm through the open market for a total of Rs 1,378 crore. Alibaba affiliate Ant Group was also reportedly in talks for selling shares in the company through a secondary block deal.
Paytm recently announced its Q4FY23 results. Its consolidated net loss narrowed to Rs 168.4 crore in the fourth quarter of FY23, compared to a loss of Rs 761.4 crore in the same period last year.

Paytm's revenue from operations was Rs 2,334.5 crore in Q4FY23. It registered a growth of 51.5 per cent from Rs 1,540.9 crore in Q4FY22.
Topics : SEBI Softbank Group Paytm

First Published: May 12 2023 | 10:48 AM IST

Latest News

View More

Paytm to forego 3% commission it charges as buyer app on ONDC: Report

Paytm
2 min read

Son owes SoftBank $5.2 bn on side deals post losses at Vision Fund unit

Masayoshi Son (Photo: Bloomberg)
3 min read

Apple to open first online shop in Vietnam in push to emerging market

Apple
1 min read

Zee Media board approves submission of bid to pave way for RBNL takeover

Zee, ZEEL
2 min read

Sebi's Shirpur Gold Refinery order raised before NCLT, may bite Goenkas

Sebi, Securities and Exchange Board of India
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Adani Group's Abu Dhabi backer says no plan to join any new share sale

Gautam Adani
2 min read
Premium

India can repeat UPI success in e-commerce: Walmart CEO Doug McMillon

Doug McMillon
9 min read

FIR against ex-BharatPe MD Ashneer Grover, wife over alleged Rs 81cr fraud

Ashneer Grover
4 min read

Ujjivan SFB Q4 net profit rises 144% to Rs 309 crore, declares dividend

Ujjivan SFB to raise Rs 600 cr in equity; expects to report profits in Q4
1 min read

MSCI drops Adani Transmission and Adani Total Gas from India index

Adani, Adani Group
2 min read

Explore News

IPL 2023Narendra ModiAmit ShahRahul GandhiYogi AdityanathISROBJPNitin GadkariCoronavirus UpdateWorld Economic Forum

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteranIntroduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllersMeta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in AssamSerious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTAssembly Elections 2023BudgetBudget with BSKarnataka Election 2023Elections
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon