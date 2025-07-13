Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 10:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / Mercedes-Benz India plans to increase prices by 1-1.5% from September

Mercedes-Benz India plans to increase prices by 1-1.5% from September

The luxury car market leader has already hiked vehicle prices twice this year, first in January and then in July

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer

There is another price hike coming up in September, because of the euro, said Mercedes-Benz India MD & CEO Santosh Iyer.

ANIPress Trust of India
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 10:59 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Mercedes Benz India plans to hike prices by 1-1.5 per cent from September to mitigate the impact of a weak rupee against the euro, according to its MD and CEO Santosh Iyer.

The luxury car market leader has already hiked vehicle prices twice this year, first in January and then in July.

"There is another price hike coming up in September, because of the euro. If you see, the last one month has remained at the 100 mark (INR), and that has not changed. Therefore, we will have to undertake an increase as well in September," Iyer told PTI in an interaction.

 

The price hike is expected to be in the range of 1-1.5 per cent, he added.

When asked if the increase in prices could impact sales, Iyer stated that the reduction in interest rates is somehow balancing the monthly outgo for buyers in equated monthly instalments (EMIs).

Also Read

PremiumSantosh Iyer

Mercedes not aiming to chase numbers in luxury car space: MD & CEO

Mercedes

Mercedes-Benz India's Q1 sales reach record high on luxury EV demand

PremiumArya estimated that around 500,000 luxury cars would be running on Indian roads now, an approximate cumulative total of cars sold in the past 15 years.

Old is gold: Pre-owned luxury cars outsell new in 2024 as demand surges

Mercedes-Benz India managing director and chief executive officer Santosh Iyer

India could benefit from free trade in long term: Mercedes India MD & CEO

Electric vehicle, electric car, EV, Mercedez

Mercedes may raise car prices in April if rupee weakens against euro

Around 80 per cent of the company's new car sales are financed, he noted.

"So, when you look at the EMIs, we have tried to keep the same, though the price of the car has gone up. So, that helps us to mitigate the impact of price increase to a large extent," Iyer said.

He noted that there is still demand in the market, and with the economy growing, people will like to buy luxury cars.

Buyers understand that prices are beyond the control of the company, considering the currency fluctuation, he noted.

When asked if the company is facing production issues due to rare earth magnets, Iyer said: "If you look at the supply chain, as far as we are concerned, we are not affected yet by any of these topics, because we are managing it well. We also have sufficient stocks with us, so we are able to navigate and manage it".

"I think our colleagues back in Stuttgart (Germany) have managed it well, so we don't have any issues there."  Iyer noted that the company's growth could be flattish this year due to ongoing geopolitical issues and other challenges.

He said that while the overall passenger vehicle market has been growing by 2-3 per cent, the luxury car segment has seen higher growth at around 5-6 per cent this year.

"Of course, one would love much higher growth rates, but considering what's happening worldwide geopolitically, I think growth in the automotive industry by itself is a positive sign as such," Iyer stated.

"And we all have to realise the average selling price is going up on the mass market side due to regulation and on the luxury side, due to currency fluctuations," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Marico

Marico aims to be ₹20K cr FMCG firm by 2030, double revenue in next 5 years

Akshay Sapru

FundsIndia names Akshay Sapru as Group CEO to lead strategic growth

Priya Nair, Hindustan Unilever (HUL)

Muted sales spur leadership change, Priya Nair to lead HUL's growth reboot

real estate, luxury homes, luxury housing

Lohia Worldspace to launch ₹200 cr luxury villa project in UP's Moradabad

airport, tourists, passengers

Delhi, Mumbai flyers may face higher charges as GMR, Adani win tariff case

Topics : mercedez benz price hike automobile manufacturer

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 10:58 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon