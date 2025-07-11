Friday, July 11, 2025 | 04:24 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Auto / Mercedes-Benz India's Q1 sales reach record high on luxury EV demand

Mercedes-Benz India's Q1 sales reach record high on luxury EV demand

Sales of top-end models, like the S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach portfolio, rose 20per cent between April and June, while EV sales jumped than two-fold to form 8% of Mercedes-Benz India's sale

Luxury car sales account for a little over 1per cent of India's 4 million units-a-year market. | (Photo: Reuters)

Last Updated : Jul 11 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

German luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz said its first-quarter sales in India hit an all-time high, rising 10per cent to 4,238 units, on strong demand for its high-end models and electric vehicles (EVs).

Demand for luxury models in India, the world's third-largest car market, has steadily risen over the last few years as rapid economic growth brought about a fundamental shift in attitude towards luxury purchases among its younger generation.

Luxury car sales account for a little over 1per cent of India's 4 million units-a-year market.

"Our sharp focus on bolstering the top-end luxury (segment) has been highly successful in influencing customer preferences," Mercedes-Benz India CEO Santosh Iyer said.

 

Sales of top-end models, like the S-Class and the Mercedes-Maybach portfolio, rose 20per cent between April and June, while EV sales jumped than two-fold to form 8per cent of Mercedes-Benz India's overall sales.

Mercedes' core segment, which includes the C- and E-Class sedans and the GLC and GLE sports utility vehicles, grew 10per cent in the quarter. These cars account for 60per cent of the company's total sales in India.

Mercedes leads sales of luxury vehicles in India, followed by BMW and Tata Motors-owned Jaguar Land Rover (JLR). It produces and assembles a handful of models, including some EVs, from its Chakan factory in the western state of Maharashtra.

Topics : mercedez benz Mercedes Maybach automobile manufacturer Car sales

First Published: Jul 11 2025 | 4:22 PM IST

