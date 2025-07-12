Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 03:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Lohia Worldspace to launch ₹200 cr luxury villa project in UP's Moradabad

Lohia Worldspace is the real estate arm of the diversified Delhi-based Lohia Global, a privately held company with an annual revenue of around Rs 1,200 crore

These projects will primarily be located on premium land parcels already owned by the group. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Jul 12 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

Realty firm Lohia Worldspace will invest about Rs 200 crore to develop a 10-acre housing project in Moradabad, Uttar Pradesh, marking its entry into real estate business.

This will be the company's first real estate project, comprising 175 luxury villas.

Established in 1979, the Group has four businesses - handicraft exports, electric vehicles, tiles and solar energy. Now, it has entered into real estate business to monetise its land bank of around 200 acres across various cities in North India.

 

"Our vision with Lohia Worldspace is to create homes that are modern, meaningful, and rooted in thoughtful design," said Pyush Lohia, Director, Lohia Worldspace. The project cost is estimated at Rs 200 crore and expected to be delivered by 2029.

Pyush said there is a huge demand for premium homes in Moradabad market.

Last year, Lohia Global announced its entry into real estate and said it would invest Rs 1,000 crore over the next five years to develop real estate projects across India.

These projects will primarily be located on premium land parcels already owned by the group.

"Moradabad isn't just where we begin. It's where our roots are. We are proud to invest in the city's future by offering something that uplifts its people, infrastructure, and aspirations," said Pyush.

He said the company would launch more projects in Moradabad in coming years and also enter Delhi property market.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Uttar Pradesh Real Estate luxury housing

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 3:19 PM IST

