Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Meta in talks to buy 5% stake in Ray-Ban maker EssilorLuxottica: Report

EssilorLuxottica's Paris-listed shares jumped 6 per cent after the report, while Meta stock was up 2.3 per cent just after the opening bell

Meta

The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, first launched in 2021, have been an important part of Meta's consumer products portfolio. | (Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 19 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Meta Platforms is in talks to acquire a stake of about 5 per cent in EssilorLuxottica, its production partner for the Ray-Ban smart glasses, the Wall Street Journal reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
 
The stake in the world's largest eyewear company could be worth 4.33 billion euros ($4.73 billion) based on its latest market value of 86.50 billion euros, according to Reuters calculations based on LSEG data.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The potential deal could give Meta further control over the roadmap for the smart glasses at a time when tech giants including Apple are investing millions to create cutting-edge gadgets based on augmented- and mixed-reality technologies.
 
EssilorLuxottica's Paris-listed shares jumped 6 per cent after the report, while Meta stock was up 2.3 per cent just after the opening bell.
 
The eyewear company was formed in 2018 through a merger of France's Essilor and Italy's Luxottica. Delfin, the holding company owned by the family of Luxottica's late founder Leonardo Del Vecchio, is its largest investor, with a stake of nearly 33per cent.
 
The Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, first launched in 2021, have been an important part of Meta's consumer products portfolio.
 

More From This Section

Air India unlikely to extend services of 300 non-flying employees on FTC

Paris Olympics: Google brings AI to US broadcast for commentators to use it

THE K-craze: FMCG companies to restaurants, all ride 'Hallyu Wave'

Tata Steel seeks bigger share in auto sector, pins strategy on Odisha plant

Infosys to hit campuses; total hiring target at 15,000-20,000 for FY25

EssilorLuxottica CEO Francesco Milleri said earlier this week that the new generation of Ray-Ban Meta smart glasses, launched last October, have sold more in a few months than the old ones did in two years.
 
Analysts have been positive about the latest generation of the glasses, which include a Meta AI assistant and are capable of livestreaming broadcasts of what a user is seeing directly to Facebook and Instagram.
 
"We believe Meta's Ray-Ban Smart Glasses may only be a generation or two away from finding product market fit," Bernstein analysts said earlier this month.
 
A third-generation of the Ray-Ban Meta glasses is expected to be ready by the 2025 holiday-shopping season, according to the WSJ report.
 
EssilorLuxottica and Meta did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.




(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

India among most active nations for Meta's Threads; active users hit 175 mn

Brazil data regulator bans Meta from mining data to train its AI models

Apple rejected idea of iPhone AI partnership with Meta months ago

Samsung chief Lee discusses cooperation with Meta, Amazon & Qualcomm CEOs

Meta to train AI model on European data as it faces privacy concerns

Topics : Metaverse AI Models

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 19 2024 | 12:34 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMuharram 2024 QuotesDisability Quota in UPSC ExamLatest News LIVEChandipura VirusGold-Silver Price TodayHONOR 200 seriesNothing Phone 2a PlusBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon