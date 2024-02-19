Mitsubishi Corp to acquire 32% stake in TVS Vehicle Mobility for Rs 300 cr

TVS Mobility and Japanese conglomerate Mitsubishi Corporation (MC) on Monday announced a strategic partnership under which the global major will pick up a 32 per cent stake in a newly formed subsidiary of the Chennai-based group for Rs 300 crore.

With this, the dealership business of TVS Mobility will transform into the newly-formed subsidiary TVS Vehicle Mobility Solution (TVS VMS) – offering a complete portfolio of services to its customers. TVS Mobility holds dealerships of major companies like Ashok Leyland, Honda, Mahindra and Renault among others, mainly in states like Tamil Nadu, Kerala, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Madhya Pradesh. The remaining 68 per cent stake in TVS VMS will be held by TVS Mobility.

“The new company is taking over the existing dealership business of TVS Mobility. MC is becoming a part of this as they see their strength can help us in scaling up this business in India and in also supporting us to spread this to relevant geographies,” said R Dinesh, director, TVS Mobility.

According to Dinesh, the business model will have the potential to achieve $2 billion revenue in the next three to five years. “TVS Mobility, had pioneered the sales, service and distribution of vehicles market through its dealership business in India. This collaboration with Mitsubishi Corporation will enable TVS to provide a range of solutions to the entire vehicle mobility ecosystem,” he said.

He further added, “After providing integrated and digital platforms for the independent aftermarket, the Vehicle Mobility business will provide innovative and digitally enabled solutions to our customers, be it enterprises, corporates or fleet owners and expand our partnership with vehicle manufacturers to provide integrated solutions across vehicle sales, operating of vehicles and ‘Vehicle-as-a-Service’ (Micromobility) solutions. This partnership will work closely with other stakeholders to provide a solution for all such stakeholders.”



“The latest investment in the multi-brand dealer TVS VMS widens MC's investment coverage through enhanced service capabilities even further and should propel its aim to develop comprehensive mobility solutions spanning not only after-sales services and multi-brand sales, but also vehicle-as-a-service model, and other automotive operations,” said Shigeru Wakabayashi, chief executive officer of Automotive and Mobility Group at Mitsubishi Corporation. “India has the world’s third-largest market for new automobiles with sales topping five million vehicles in 2023 and expected to grow at 6-7 per cent in the next few years. To gain a downstream foothold in the rapidly growing Indian market, MC has been fostering its relationship with TVS Mobility group including the investment in the after-sales services provider TVS Automobile Solutions (TASL),” he added.

TVS Mobility Group is the holding company for the businesses managed by the T S Rajam family members. TVS Mobility Group has a collective annual revenue of around $3 billion in the mobility space, which includes manufacturing, platform for parts distribution and services in the Independent aftermarket, and auto retail (India, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh).