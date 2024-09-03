Classic Legends takes on Royal Enfield with new Jawa 42 FJ motorcycle

Mahindra-backed Classic Legends has launched the Jawa 42 FJ, a new neo-classic motorcycle in India. Priced competitively at Rs 1,99,142 ex-showroom Mumbai, this new offering aims to disrupt the neo-classic market.

With a 350cc engine, the Jawa 42 FJ is competing with the Royal Enfield Hunter 350, priced at Rs 1,49,900, and the Honda H'ness CB350, which comes in at Rs 2,09,838. The Jawa 42 FJ boasts a power output of 30 brake horsepower (bhp), higher than the 20.2 bhp offered by its competitors.

Anupam Thareja, co-founder of Classic Legends, elaborated on the company's vision: “Our goal is to not just participate in the market but to create and dominate it. We are investing heavily to ensure our products stand out and meet the evolving needs of our customers,” Thareja said. He added that Classic Legends has already invested around Rs 350 crore out of the Rs 1,000 crore that was raised and the rest would be used to boost production and expand its distribution network.

Thareja also discussed the company's expansion plans, including the addition of 100 new service stations and dealers as part of its efforts to enhance customer service and accessibility before the festive season.

Ashish Singh Joshi, CEO of Classic Legends, highlighted the strategic pricing and performance advantages of the new Jawa 42 FJ. "The Jawa 42 FJ offers a substantial 40 per cent increase in power compared to competitors in the same price range," Joshi remarked. "This is a clear demonstration of price-performance disruption. We're not just participating in the market; we’re reshaping it."

The Jawa 42 FJ is the 10th model launched by Classic Legends since its inception. The company has been expanding its portfolio to cater to a wider range of customers. The neo-classic segment translates to a ‘newer’ classic segment which aims to appeal to the younger generation. Under this segment, Classic Legends offers three models: the Jawa 42, Jawa 42 FJ, and Yezdi Roadster.

Speaking on the launch, Anand Mahindra, chairman of Mahindra Group and co-founder of Classic Legends, holding a 60 per cent stake, said, "At their essence, brands are nothing but an aggregation of their stories. New brands tell new stories, and resurrected brands tell new stories as well. Earlier, the company built rugged, affordable, reliable bikes that became a craze in Europe. Now we are running a marathon, we may fall or slip, but we'll rise up and keep on running. We hope that all of you will stay the distance with us and cheer us on."

The motorcycle also includes features such as liquid cooling, which is not found in its competitors, and it comes with dual-channel ABS and spoke wheels. The motorcycle has six variants, which are priced between Rs 1,99,142 and Rs 2,20,142.

Classic Legends aims to capture a significant market share in the neo-classic segment and is confident that the Jawa 42 FJ will play a crucial role in achieving this goal. The company did not disclose its sales projection, monthly figures, or even their share in the market.

Classic Legends is also focusing on its international presence, with BSA motorcycles now available in 33 countries and Jawa making headway into Eastern Europe and other markets.