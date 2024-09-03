Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Companies / News / 'No immediate concerns': SpiceJet after DIAL asks to clear dues at earliest

'No immediate concerns': SpiceJet after DIAL asks to clear dues at earliest

There was no official comment from DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital

Spicejet

The airline is operating with a reduced number of planes amid financial, legal and lessor woes. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 03 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Delhi airport operator DIAL has asked SpiceJet to clear its dues at the earliest, sources said on Tuesday even as the airline asserted that there are no immediate concerns regarding payments.
There was no official comment from DIAL (Delhi International Airport Ltd), which operates the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
SpiceJet has been facing financial and legal woes, and aviation watchdog DGCA placed the budget carrier under enhanced surveillance last week.
The sources in the know on Tuesday said DIAL has asked the carrier to clear the dues at the earliest.
Details about pending dues could not be immediately ascertained.
When contacted, a SpiceJet spokesperson said it continues to operate flights normally and that its "payment obligations to DIAL are being fulfilled as per our regular schedule".

More From This Section

Totalenergies

TotalEnergies' Adani Green Energy investments now at $3.2 billion

Byju's

US lender Glas Trust not part of insolvency panel of Byju's: Report

Supreme Court, SC

Gave enough chances to repay Rs 10K crore dues: Supreme Court to Sahara

General Atlantic

CCI gives nod to PE firm General Atlantic to acquire Actis Holdings

Hydro power, dam

THDC to harness 6,790 MW pumped hydropower storage at Rs 33,600 cr

The spokesperson also said that information suggesting that DIAL has issued a two-day deadline for payment is incorrect.
"Our communications with DIAL are ongoing and routine, and there are no immediate concerns regarding payments," the spokesperson added.
On August 12, Mumbai airport operator MIAL withdrew an advisory about possible SpiceJet flight disruptions that was issued on the same day, and soon after, the airline said it worked collaboratively with the operator to swiftly resolve a minor financial matter.
The airline is operating with a reduced number of planes amid financial, legal and lessor woes. Currently, it has an operational fleet of around 22 planes.
On August 29, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) decided to place crisis-hit SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance that will entail increased spot checks and night surveillance to ensure the safety of the airline's operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Spicejet

DGCA places Spicejet under surveillance after audit reveals deficiencies

Spicejet

Cash crisis: SpiceJet puts 150 cabin crew on furlough for 3 months

Spicejet

DGCA puts SpiceJet under enhanced surveillance, to increase spot checks

Spicejet

SpiceJet fliers barred from checking-in at Dubai airport over airline dues

Spicejet

Will settle all dues by September 30: SpiceJet to Delhi High Court

Topics : SpiceJet DIAL aviation SpiceJet

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2024 | 10:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBaazar Style Retail IPOKolkata rape-murder case LIVEEx-Dividend TodayPremier Energies IPO AllotmentPending Cases in SCBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon