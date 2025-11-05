MoEngage secures $100 million to accelerate AI-led global growth

MoEngage, a data-driven customer engagement platform, has raised $100 million in fresh funding from existing investor Goldman Sachs Alternatives and new investor A91 Partners, taking its total capital raised to over $250 million.
The funding comes as the company continues to expand its AI-powered marketing and analytics offerings and strengthen its presence across North America, now its largest revenue market.
Focus on Merlin AI and enterprise growth
The new funding will be used to expand Merlin AI, MoEngage’s suite of artificial-intelligence agents that enable faster campaign launches, improved targeting, and higher conversions for consumer brands.
The company said Merlin AI’s capabilities—such as offer and campaign decisioning tools—have already delivered strong results. For example, Glance, one of its clients, cut campaign launch times by 50 per cent using the platform.
“Today, our suite of AI agents helps marketers launch campaigns faster, experiment more, and scale conversions through AI-driven decisioning,” said Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage, in an interview with Business Standard.
Dodda added that the firm will allocate about 40 per cent of the new investment toward AI-driven product development, including decisioning agents that automate campaign distribution and the creation of an AI Labs team to accelerate innovation.
Investor confidence in AI-led SaaS
Rajat Sood, managing director at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said the investment reflects the firm’s focus on backing category-leading technology platforms leveraging AI to serve global enterprises.
“By leveraging our global network, expertise, and capital, we look forward to helping MoEngage accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and deliver lasting value to its customers,” said Sood.
Kaushik Anand, partner at A91 Partners, added: “We have been impressed by MoEngage’s ability to innovate and expand its product offerings. We’re excited to back them as they scale globally and empower marketing and product teams with cutting-edge technology.”
Expanding global footprint and customer base
MoEngage plans to strengthen its sales and customer success teams across North America and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions to support continued growth.
Globally, more than 300 enterprises have migrated to MoEngage’s platform from legacy marketing systems, achieving measurable gains in speed, scalability, and return on investment.
In India, the company counts Swiggy, Flipkart, Ola, Airtel, and Policybazaar among its clients.
Hope Barrett, senior director of martech at SoundCloud, said: “MoEngage enabled us to seamlessly migrate more than 120 million users in just 12 weeks and leverage AI-driven insights to accelerate product launches that strengthened user retention.”