Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 12:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / MoEngage secures $100 million to accelerate AI-led global growth

MoEngage secures $100 million to accelerate AI-led global growth

The funding comes as the company continues to expand its AI-powered marketing and analytics offerings and strengthen its presence across North America

Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage

Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage

Peerzada Abrar Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 12:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

MoEngage, a data-driven customer engagement platform, has raised $100 million in fresh funding from existing investor Goldman Sachs Alternatives and new investor A91 Partners, taking its total capital raised to over $250 million.
 
The funding comes as the company continues to expand its AI-powered marketing and analytics offerings and strengthen its presence across North America, now its largest revenue market.
 
Focus on Merlin AI and enterprise growth
 
The new funding will be used to expand Merlin AI, MoEngage’s suite of artificial-intelligence agents that enable faster campaign launches, improved targeting, and higher conversions for consumer brands.
 
The company said Merlin AI’s capabilities—such as offer and campaign decisioning tools—have already delivered strong results. For example, Glance, one of its clients, cut campaign launch times by 50 per cent using the platform.
 

Also Read

Amazon

Amazon sues to stop Perplexity from using AI tool from purchasing stuff

Shankar Sharma, Founder, GQuants | Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar

AI unlikely to replace humans in fin services, says Shankar Sharma

Arundhati Bhattacharya, chief executive officer of Salesforce (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

BFSI Summit: India is built for the VUCA world, says Arundhati Bhattacharya

Reliance Q4FY25 earnings preview, RIL Q4 2025 results date, Reliance Industries analyst estimates, RIL consolidated revenue forecast, Reliance net profit estimate Q4FY25, Reliance Retail EBITDA forecast, retail sector

Reliance Jio users to receive ₹35,100 Google AI Pro boost, for free

Grammarly becomes Superhuman

Grammarly is now 'Superhuman' with new AI tools, plans: Check pricing

 
“Today, our suite of AI agents helps marketers launch campaigns faster, experiment more, and scale conversions through AI-driven decisioning,” said Raviteja Dodda, chief executive officer and co-founder of MoEngage, in an interview with Business Standard.
 
Dodda added that the firm will allocate about 40 per cent of the new investment toward AI-driven product development, including decisioning agents that automate campaign distribution and the creation of an AI Labs team to accelerate innovation.
 
Investor confidence in AI-led SaaS
 
Rajat Sood, managing director at Goldman Sachs Alternatives, said the investment reflects the firm’s focus on backing category-leading technology platforms leveraging AI to serve global enterprises.
 
“By leveraging our global network, expertise, and capital, we look forward to helping MoEngage accelerate growth, expand into new markets, and deliver lasting value to its customers,” said Sood.
 
Kaushik Anand, partner at A91 Partners, added: “We have been impressed by MoEngage’s ability to innovate and expand its product offerings. We’re excited to back them as they scale globally and empower marketing and product teams with cutting-edge technology.”
 
Expanding global footprint and customer base
 
MoEngage plans to strengthen its sales and customer success teams across North America and the Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA) regions to support continued growth.
 
Globally, more than 300 enterprises have migrated to MoEngage’s platform from legacy marketing systems, achieving measurable gains in speed, scalability, and return on investment.
 
In India, the company counts Swiggy, Flipkart, Ola, Airtel, and Policybazaar among its clients.
 
Hope Barrett, senior director of martech at SoundCloud, said: “MoEngage enabled us to seamlessly migrate more than 120 million users in just 12 weeks and leverage AI-driven insights to accelerate product launches that strengthened user retention.”
 

More From This Section

Amrish Rau, CEO, Pine Labs

IPO-bound Pine Labs plans to expand presence in global markets: CEO

Nvidia

Nvidia joins $850 million India Deep Tech Alliance to boost AI startups

Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

Brookfield India Reit plans to acquire business park for over ₹13,000 cr

Adani Enterprises, Adani group

Adani Enterprises to raise up to ₹25,000 crore through rights issue

hero motocorp

Hero MotoCorp unveils micro electric four-wheeler under VIDA Novus range

Topics : AI technology Goldman Sachs artifical intelligence

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon