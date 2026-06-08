Moët Hennessy eyes double-digit growth in India amid premiumisation push

MHI, part of luxury conglomerate Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy (LVMH) that is based in Paris, is also rolling out the newly launched Glenmorangie The Lasanta 15 Years Old single malt across major cities by July-August as it seeks to capitalise on the accelerating premiumisation trend of India. This new variant has matured in bourbon and sherry casks, and would debut in Maharashtra, followed by key cities.

"India is one of the fastest-growing premium wines and spirits markets in the world today," Siddharth Suri, managing director, MHI told Business Standard. "While several global markets are witnessing a slowdown, India continues to post healthy single-digit growth, driven by rising affluence, travel and digital penetration.”

Suri highlighted that the country’s alcobev market currently exceeds 400 million cases annually, with whisky accounting for nearly three-fourth of total consumption. He further noted that premium single malts are among the fastest-growing segments in the country, prompting the company to sharpen its focus on Glenmorangie and Ardbeg.

Speaking of demand in this highly regulated industry, MHI said it is seeing growing traction among younger consumers, particularly Gen Z and millennials, who are reshaping consumption patterns. "They are digitally savvy, globally connected and increasingly exposed to premium brands through online engagement and travel." Within MHI's portfolio, Belvedere vodka and Glenmorangie 12 years old are attracting a younger consumer base.

Beyond metro cities, MHI is also witnessing some of the Tier-II and -III cities emerging as growth drivers. Suri said aspirational consumers in cities such as Jaipur, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Indore and Bhopal are increasingly experimenting with premium and luxury liquor brands. In many cases, demand growth in these cities is outpacing that of traditional metropolitan centres.

The company plans to strengthen distribution in key markets, including Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, before gearing up expansion into other potential states.

Moreover, experiential consumption remains central to MHI's strategy in the country, largely as alcohol advertising restrictions limit conventional marketing channels.

Suri further noted that over the course of the next three to four years, the MHI’s priority will be “distribution expansion, portfolio development and consumer experiences rather than investing in local manufacturing”.

He added that India occupied an increasingly important position within Moët Hennessy's Asia-Pacific strategy.

With a population of 1.4 billion, a young demographic profile and sustained economic growth, the country is expected to become one of the Group's most significant whisky markets globally.

On premiumisation, Suri is confident that in near future, lower import duties under the India-UK free trade agreement could help bloster premiumisation by making luxury spirits more accessible. Despite, geopolitical uncertainties posing a risk, he remains optimistic about India's long-term trajectory.