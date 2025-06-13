Friday, June 13, 2025 | 06:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Companies / News / Mont Vert signs $500 mn deal to build medical university in Kazakhstan

Mont Vert signs $500 mn deal to build medical university in Kazakhstan

Mont Vert Group will be responsible for the construction and development activities related to the project, UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group said in the statement

India-Kazakhstan flag, India Kazakhstan

The agreement was made possible through the efforts of Big B Corporation Director Ajay Bhandari and SRAM & MRAM Group Director Mahendra Joshi, the statement said (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pune-based realty group Mont Vert Group has signed a USD 500 million (around Rs 4,300 crore) contract with Kazakhstan's Big B Corp for developing a medical university and a hospital, according to a statement.

Mont Vert Group will be responsible for the construction and development activities related to the project, UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group said in the statement.

UK-based SRAM & MRAM Group in partnership with Big B Corporation and KAZIND Medical Group of Kazakhstan is developing a private healthcare facility in Kazakhstan.

The agreement was made possible through the efforts of Big B Corporation Director Ajay Bhandari and SRAM & MRAM Group Director Mahendra Joshi, the statement said.

 

The group in October last year announced getting approval from the Kazakh government for 243 hectares of land at Astana and 100 hectares at Almaty for Medical University, a multi-specialty Hospital and a 5-star hotel.

The medical college will teach 10,000 students and have a multi-specialty hospital with 1,000 beds.

"Mont Vert Group represents the highest standards of Indian real estate leadership," said Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, Chairman, SRAM & MRAM Group.

SRAM & MRAM Group, a global conglomerate with interests across fintech, healthcare, AI, agriculture, biotechnology, and more, recently completed 30 years of operations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

