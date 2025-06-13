Friday, June 13, 2025 | 05:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Companies / News / K Ramachandran appointed part-time chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

K Ramachandran appointed part-time chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

TMB board appoints veteran banker K Ramachandran as Additional Director for three years and clears his name for part-time chairman, pending RBI approval

SS

K Ramachandran, Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) and Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank.

BS Reporter Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 13 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The board of Thoothukudi-headquartered Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has appointed veteran banker K Ramachandran as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) and also cleared his name as the Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman of the bank.
 
While the appointment as Additional Director will be for three years from Friday, the appointment as Part-Time Chairman will be effective from the date of approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), up to 11 June 2028.
 
Ramachandran is a veteran banker with over three decades of extensive experience across various domains of banking. He began his career as an officer and steadily rose through the ranks to become a Whole-Time Director.
 
 
He served as Executive Director at both Allahabad Bank and Indian Bank. In addition, he held directorial positions at Indbank Merchant Banking Services and Indbank Housing Finance. He was also nominated by Allahabad Bank to serve as a Nominee Director at Universal Sompo General Insurance Ltd.
 
During his tenure as Executive Director, he led several strategic initiatives, including total branch automation, the implementation of core banking with electronic delivery channels, and centralisation of key banking operations such as retail loan processing, centralised KYC, and centralised account opening — efforts aimed at ensuring uniformity and improved operational control.
 

More From This Section

Cyril Shroff, Managing Partner of Cyril Amarchand Mangaldas

Cyril Amarchand appoints Iqbal Khan as partner in its corporate practice

Mergers and acquisitions, M&A, deals

ICRA to acquire risk solution firm Fintellix India for $26 million

drones

Garuda Aerospace opens agri-drone indigenisation unit near Chennai

TVS Capital Funds Board of Directors

TVS Capital revamps board to boost focus on India's $10 trn growth path

Adani Group

Credai, Adani Cement tie up for workforce skilling, green construction

Topics : Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Banking sector Chennai Indian banking system

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 13 2025 | 5:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayIsrael Strike on Iran's Nuclear SitesGold-Silver Price TodaySunjay Kapoor DeathAir India Plane Crash in GujaratBoeing 787-8 DreamlinerLatest LIVE newsNEET Results 2025Upcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon