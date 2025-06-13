K Ramachandran appointed part-time chairman of Tamilnad Mercantile Bank

The board of Thoothukudi-headquartered Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has appointed veteran banker K Ramachandran as an Additional Director (Non-Executive Independent) and also cleared his name as the Non-Executive Part-Time Chairman of the bank.
While the appointment as Additional Director will be for three years from Friday, the appointment as Part-Time Chairman will be effective from the date of approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), up to 11 June 2028.
Ramachandran is a veteran banker with over three decades of extensive experience across various domains of banking. He began his career as an officer and steadily rose through the ranks to become a Whole-Time Director.
He served as Executive Director at both Allahabad Bank and Indian Bank. In addition, he held directorial positions at Indbank Merchant Banking Services and Indbank Housing Finance. He was also nominated by Allahabad Bank to serve as a Nominee Director at Universal Sompo General Insurance Ltd.
During his tenure as Executive Director, he led several strategic initiatives, including total branch automation, the implementation of core banking with electronic delivery channels, and centralisation of key banking operations such as retail loan processing, centralised KYC, and centralised account opening — efforts aimed at ensuring uniformity and improved operational control.