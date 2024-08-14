Business Standard
Home / Companies / News / MTNL board approves 10-year service pact, share-sale proposal with BSNL

MTNL board approves 10-year service pact, share-sale proposal with BSNL

The board, during its meeting, has also approved sale of shares of MTNL in MTNL STPI IT Services Ltd or MSITS, according to regulatory filing by MTNL

MTNL, telecom

The board has also cleared a proposal for closure of Millennium Telecom Limited. | Photo: Shutterstock

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The MTNL board has approved a service agreement with BSNL for a period of ten years, and also a slew of other proposals, including share-sale in overseas subsidiary Mahanagar Telephone (Mauritius).
The board, during its meeting, has also approved sale of shares of MTNL in MTNL STPI IT Services Ltd or MSITS, according to regulatory filing by MTNL.
The board "accorded its approval to enter into a service agreement between BSNL and MTNL for a period of 10 years or unless it is revoked earlier by giving a notice of six months or extended by mutual consent between the parties, subject to approval of the said service agreement by Department of Telecom / Ministry of Company Affairs ," it said.
It has also approved a proposal related to sale of shares of MTNL in Mahanagar Telephone (Mauritius) Ltd or MTML - an overseas wholly-owned subsidiary - in line with applicable Department of Investment and Public Asset Management (DIPAM) guidelines and other regulatory processes.
The board has also cleared a proposal for closure of Millennium Telecom Limited (MTL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of MTNL. This will be done in line with applicable DIPAM guidelines and other stipulated processes.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

MTNL BSNL BSNL-MTNL merger

First Published: Aug 14 2024 | 7:32 PM IST

