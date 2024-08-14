Axis Bank expands wealth management biz rapidly in non-metro cities

Axis Bank, the country’s third-largest private sector lender, is rapidly expanding its wealth management business for the affluent class—Burgundy Private—beyond the metros, providing customised products to clientele seeking diverse investment options.

“We are seeing a significant accretion of wealth in the purported Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. In fact, to capitalise on this trend, we have expanded our high net worth individual (HNI) wealth management presence to 42 locations from 27 locations in the last few months, and the new cities have shown very good early results,” Arjun Chowdhry, Group Executive – Affluent Banking, NRI, Cards/Payments and Retail Lending, Axis Bank, told Business Standard. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Some of the new cities that the bank has added include Patna, Raipur, Ghaziabad, Jodhpur, Udaipur, and Meerut.

According to Chowdhry, the pace of growth of affluent Indians is outstripping almost every country in the world, driven by the healthy gross domestic product (GDP) growth of the country. This is creating wealth for entrepreneurs, salaried people, and self-employed individuals, he said.

Overall, Burgundy’s assets under management (AUM) stood at Rs 5.99 trillion in the quarter ending June 2024 (Q1FY25), up 40 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) and 12 per cent sequentially compared to Rs 4.29 trillion in Q1FY24. Burgundy Private, the bank’s proposition for high and ultra-high net worth clients, has a client base of 13,071 families and an AUM of Rs 2.09 trillion, up 31 per cent Y-o-Y and 14 per cent sequentially.

For Burgundy Private, the cut-off is the same for every city—Rs 5 crore, Chowdhry said, adding that with wealth being created in smaller towns, people are looking at multiple channels for investment. "Hence, it is not necessary to have multiple cut-offs for different cities. In fact, we have not had any customers telling us that the cut-off is high,” he said.

According to Chowdhry, high net worth customers behave differently from emerging affluent and mass market customers—they are sophisticated and discerning.

Interestingly, the bank is also seeing an increasing trend where the affluent class is looking at investing overseas under the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) liberalised remittance scheme (LRS) in permissible areas, such as equities, deposits, or property. “The growth rate in this segment is quite healthy, and we expect it to continue. For HNIs, it’s a logical approach to diversify currency risk, and also get money to spend on aspects such as education and travel,” Chowdhry said, adding that they are also seeing a lot of interest in GIFT City.

In India, wealth management is a competitive space, with banks and non-banks competing against each other to gain share. Among banks, HDFC Bank, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, and State Bank of India (SBI) are some of the most active players. Chowdhry believes banks have an inherent advantage in this space because they operate in a conglomerate structure and offer all the investment options that the clientele may require.

“Banks like ours (Axis Bank) have an inherent advantage because we operate in a conglomerate structure. We have a bank, a mutual fund, a securities company, etc. So, we have an advantage over the monoline players,” Chowdhry said.

Recently, the lender launched ‘Primus’—an ultra-premium credit card aimed at ultra-high net worth individuals—in partnership with Visa. This was in line with Axis’ strategy of attracting premium customers to accelerate growth.